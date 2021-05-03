LEBANON — Dodge County investigators found a man dead at about 11 p.m. Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle rollover accident in the Town of Lebanon. The driver was the only occupant.
A dog was an apparent passenger on the vehicle, but was uninjured and released to family members.
A passerby witnessed the incident on Monroe Road near La Follette Road, about 7-8 miles northeast of Watertown.
The initial investigation indicated the utility terrain vehicle was northbound on Monroe Road, left the roadway on the right shoulder, and overturned in a marshy ditch, ejecting the driver, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver was a 60-year-old man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet, and alcohol use was believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The roadway on which the vehicle was being operated, was open to all-terrain vehicles use at the time.
Assisting the sheriff’s office and Department of Natural Resources at the scene were the Lebanon Fire Department, Watertown EMS and the Dodge County medical examiner’s office.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information about the identity of the man.
