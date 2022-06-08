CORDELE, Georgia — Former Watertown Fire Department Chief Henry Butts, who will turn 58 in July, will spend at least the next 25 years in Georgia state prison after being convicted on multiple sex offenses in that state.
As part of a plea agreement in late May, Butts entered pleas of guilty to six counts of aggravated sodomy, and one count each of aggravated sexual battery and sexual exploitation of children.
If he abides by rules put in place by Judge Denise Fachini, Butts will be eligible for probation at the age of 83. His probation will run until the end of his life.
Butts resigned his position in Watertown in November of 2010 amidst an internal investigation into theft.
In January of 2021, Butts entered pleas of not guilty to his charges in Georgia and there was little action on his case until he entered the plea agreement in May. Sentencing followed.
Butts was convicted of his sexual offenses Crisp County, Georgia — located in the central part of Georgia — approximately 80 miles south of Macon. Butts is a native of Atlanta, Georgia.
The offenses, committed against a minor, female acquaintance of his, are detailed in a five-page criminal complaint on file with the Crisp County Superior Court. The offenses are alleged to have occurred between April 9 and Sept. 16, 2013.
Also as part of his sentence, Butts must spend the rest of his life on probation, of which there are numerous conditions. These include that he have no contact with the victim of his crimes, or her family; he avoid alcohol or drug use; have no contact with persons under the age of 18; have no access to sexually oriented material; and undergo sex offender evaluation and treatment.
Butts began work with the Watertown Fire Department in the fall of 1998, already with an extensive firefighting resume’. He worked his way up to chief.
“Henry Butts has started work as captain in the training division of the Watertown Fire Department,” the Daily Times reported on Oct. 2, 1998. “Butts, an 18-year veteran of the fire service, was assistant chief with the Kissimmee Heights Fire Department in Kissimmee, Florida. He also served as the director of administration and director of training in Kissimmee Heights. Previously, he served as a firefighter/paramedic for the Orange County Fire Rescue Division in Orlando, Florida.”
At the time he joined the Watertown Fire Department, Butts held a master of arts degree in public administration from Webster University, a bachelor of science degree in fire service administration from the State University of New York and associate degrees in fire science technology and emergency medical services technology from Valencia Community College.
