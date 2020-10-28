Teachers are in such short supply in the Watertown Unified School District that its officials on Monday put out a call for college-degreed persons with a love of kids — and especially qualified substitute teachers — to come into the schools and help educators as they continue to deliver quality schooling to students during the coronavirus.
WUSD board President Tony Arnett, in an unprecedented move, asked the public to step up and help the district out as it battles COVID-19.
“We need community-based solutions to get us through this,” Arnett said. “Our greatest need is to have knowledgeable adults in the classroom. How is Watertown going to take care of its own?”
Arnett’s unique request came at the conclusion of a “Reopening of the Schools Update,” presented by district superintendent Cassandra Schug to the school board, in which the district head said buildings and staff are prepared, and have done a great job of welcoming students back to school. She said staff are visible in the mornings, welcoming students back to school.
“Staff are at our entrances to help students enter safely and are helping them follow our protocols,” Schug said. “All students are able to eat breakfast and lunch if they choose, at no charge, for the full school year. All students are having their health screenings administered daily and we are then able to be immediately responsive to concerns. Students are wearing face coverings and following our key safety protocols.”
She said at all school district sites, principals and staff have created a plan for students who are out on quarantine to ensure that they can continue learning from home.
“Absences due to quarantine are coded, so that students are marked with school-sanctioned absences, and students are able to work from home virtually,” Schug said.
According to the superintendent, although there is a plan in place at all school facilities, it is challenging for teachers to support this dual learning experience, and the district is continuing to seek additional ways to support staff members in their efforts in this.
Schug said educators are re-thinking instructional practices to teach in a socially distanced classroom.
“Staffing remains a concern with unfilled positions in each building, daily,” she said, adding substitute teachers are in short supply statewide. “The district is continuing to monitor and meet the social, and emotional needs of students and staff.”
Staff members have reported that it has been great to have the students back in school.
“And a great majority of staff indicated that they had the supplies they needed, knew where to go for additional supplies and questions, were familiar with our safety plan and protocols, and felt supported,” she said.
District officials said concerns about staffing include the fact it is challenging for teachers who have opted to remain working in the schools to be covering for their absent colleagues, adding sustainability of this situation is a concern.
“While our models are, overall, running well, the time, effort and energy that is needed to ensure smooth operations is taxing on staff,” Schug said. “We need to find ways to support staff to avoid burnout.”
According to Schug, 28% of staff indicated that they felt challenged to meet student needs and 11% reported feeling overwhelmed. Balancing in-class learning with students learning at home is challenging.
She said she continues to have concerns about safety.
“Even with the implementation of safety protocols, we are serving large groups of students, and we know that, even in the best case scenario, we can only mitigate risk,” Schug said.
Next steps include continuing to monitor district data at school sites and locally, refining of district processes and implementation of key safety protocols. The district wants to also address concerns regarding transportation, problem-solve in general and recruit people who can support staff.
Arnett said many teachers are doing their day-planning at night.
“They are planning at night, but you can’t ask people to do that ad infinitum. They will get burnout,” he said. “We have to find substitute teachers and paraprofessionals to help assist our teachers.”
According to Schug, the district is seeking volunteers, but limiting them to being regular in their volunteerism.
“So if people wanted to volunteer, we would be asking them to do a specific task on a regular basis — likely assisting in the mornings, or after school with supervision, or during our recess times,” Schug said. “We are very interested in help and support from our community and families, but we are also balancing that with limiting people on our sites to avoid any possible COVID exposures to our students and staff.”
Schug said the greatest area of need is for substitute teachers. To be a substitute teacher, an Associate Degree is required with a one-day training session. The WUSD will assist with that process. The pay is $110 per day for substitutes. The district is also seeking paraprofessional substitutes at $13.99-$15.02 per hour and no degree is required.
