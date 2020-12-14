MADISON — The latest update of the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard finds record-high resident deaths and staff cases, as well as rising shortages of staff and personal protective equipment in Wisconsin.
Nursing home resident deaths reached 2.11 per 100 residents in Wisconsin, the highest since the federal government began collecting this information, AARP reported.
In the four weeks analyzed, Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, AARP said that Wisconsin nursing homes had:
• 13.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than three times higher than the 3.8 in the previous four-week period.
• 2.11 COVID-19 deaths per 100 residents, more than seven times higher than the previous number of .30%.
• 15.9 new staff COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, more than twice as high as last month’s 6.4%.
• 39.7% of nursing homes without a 1-week supply of PPE, up from 39%.
• 47.1% of nursing homes with staffing shortages, up from 41.1%.
“With coronavirus surging across the country, nursing home residents remain in grave danger as the virus re-enters nursing homes and other facilities at an alarming pace,” said AARP State Director Sam Wilson, who also notes that Wisconsin’s nursing homes are in worse shape than nearly every state in the country when it comes to COVID-19 Dashboard comparisons.
“Despite interventions taken to date by public health officials and nursing home providers, facilities continue to have shortages of the staff and PPE needed to keep residents and workers safe and stop the spread. Our nursing home dashboard data should have state leaders redoubling their efforts now to save lives,” Wilson said.
Wilson added that AARP will continue fighting to protect nursing home residents now and offering solutions to improve the long-term care system for decades to come.
Using data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – which is self-reported by nursing homes – the AARP Public Policy Institute, in collaboration with the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University in Ohio, created the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard to provide four-week snapshots of the virus’ infiltration into nursing homes and impact on nursing home residents and staff. The dashboard will continue to be updated every four weeks.
The complete dashboard is available at aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.