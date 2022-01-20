JUNEAU — As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 13 arrests of suspected impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Dec. 17, 2021 and New Year’s Day.
Law enforcement officers from around the county also participated in a special grant from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 that yielded an additional three operating while under the influence arrests for a total of 16 during the campaign.
While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, deputies assigned to the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign made 74 traffic stops in which citations and warnings were issued. There were also arrests during the traffic stops for the following:
• 17 speeding violations
• 5 operating after revocation or suspension violations
• 3 drug arrests
• 7 misdemeanor arrests
• 1 felony arrest
• 1 warrant arrest
“While the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasts about two weeks, our deputies work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone.” Sgt. Jermey Wolfe said.
Impaired driving is 100% preventable:
• If you plan to drink, identify a sober, designated driver or find a safe, alternative way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired.
• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.
• Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.
• If you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.