JUNEAU — As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputies made 13 arrests of suspected impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Dec. 17, 2021 and New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement officers from around the county also participated in a special grant from 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021 to 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 that yielded an additional three operating while under the influence arrests for a total of 16 during the campaign.

While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, deputies assigned to the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign made 74 traffic stops in which citations and warnings were issued. There were also arrests during the traffic stops for the following:

• 17 speeding violations

• 5 operating after revocation or suspension violations

• 3 drug arrests

• 7 misdemeanor arrests

• 1 felony arrest

• 1 warrant arrest

“While the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasts about two weeks, our deputies work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone.” Sgt. Jermey Wolfe said.

Impaired driving is 100% preventable:

• If you plan to drink, identify a sober, designated driver or find a safe, alternative way home. Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired.

• Protect yourself and your passengers every time you travel. Ensure everyone is buckled up. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

• Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services.

• If you encounter a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle and location.

