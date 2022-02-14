JUNEAU — Since a $9.2 million borrowing plan was shot down by the county board last month, the Dodge County Highway Committee is now reducing its request to $4.6 million, for the repairs of approximately 20 miles in road repairs.
Dodge County supervisors approved a $9 million bond issue for 2021, with another planned for 2022. The second-year borrowing plan would have allowed 31 miles of road repairs.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said it was necessary to keep county roads safe, especially at a time when borrowing can be done with low interest rates.
But last month, some county supervisors voted against the plan to borrow and it was derailed and failed to get approval from three-fourths majority of the board. Some supervisors voiced their concerns against borrowing and wanted the funds to come from the highway department’s budget.
Supervisor David Frohling of Watertown told the highway committee at a recent meeting that the borrowing makes financial sense. He showed a schedule, completed by the county’s finance department, reflecting that with an annual inflation rate of 5%, a savings of more than $3.5 million could be the result.
“If we take that interest rate of 1.4%, which is double what it was last year at .74% … over the next nine years we will still save the county over $3.5 million in construction costs by having the bond issue now,” he said.
Fellow Supervisor Cathy Houchin of Watertown disagreed.
“We’re still going to have to pay that back,” she said at the January meeting. “We know that the budget is going to be tight next year as it is.”
Frohling said last week at least two people, who were not at the January meeting, said they would vote for the $4.6 million borrowing request if it came before the county board again.
“It has a very good chance of passing with the two additional votes,” he said.
Field said the $4.6 million will help to reconstruct three miles of County Highway M between County Highways JM and J in Watertown and Reeseville. He said it will also help to reconstruct County Highway Q from State Highway 19 to County Highway K in the Town of Richwood.
“We really want to get the final section of County Highway M near Clyman completed. We’re committed to Clyman,” Frohling said. “So depending on if we get the $4.6 million and what the bids come in as we could have projects in all four quadrants of the county.”
Supervisor Jeff Caine of Lowell, who also chairs the highway committee, said the $4.6 million will definitely help.
“(If it passes) It’s certainly better than doing nothing,” he said. “This is about the last opportunity we will see interest rates this low with moderate inflation. We certainly hope it convinces a couple of the ’no’ voters that are trying to do the best we can with what we have to make necessary improvements to our roads in Dodge County.”
Field said his department welcomes the work.
“We want to keep up with our road maintenance,” he said. “If this is approved, it will definitely help us out.”
The highway committee recommended the $4.6 million borrowing request to the Dodge County Finance Committee when it meets today with a possible resolution sent to the county board’s next meeting Feb. 22.
