Normally, area law enforcement memorial days are blessed with gorgeous spring weather, but this year, a chilly wind blew through Juneau and Jefferson as fallen guardians of the public from yesteryear were remembered by their current-day, professional brothers and sisters.
As always, public turnout filled the northeast lawn of the Jefferson County Courthouse, with dignitaries including Judge Ben Brantmeier, county Administrator Ben Wehmeier, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland and Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown.
It was Jagler who was given the honor of being the day’s featured speaker in Jefferson and he said he decided that, although his staff had written a speech for him that was appropriate for the day, he was going to wing it and speak “from the heart.”
Jagler said his father inspired him to always notice and appreciate members of law enforcement when they were present. He said his father would wave to police when he would see them as he was driving around the area. He said his father told him that law enforcement members were special in the community and showed unusual loyalty to each other and to their fellow citizens.
Jagler also said that, although police and sheriff’s department members are there for all the good people in society, they are also there for, “the worst of the worst.”
Jagler also promised to make an effort in Madison to work cooperatively with his colleagues of all political persuasions to make sure that the “Back the Badge” mindset is not made a political issue.
“I will back the badge. I promise. I appreciate you,” Jagler said. “You are the best of us, the best of the community.”
In Juneau, the street between the Dodge County Administration Building and the sheriff’s department was closed to traffic as members of law enforcement and their families gathered for the Dodge County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony. About 100 people gathered to recall those killed in the line of duty.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt thank those in uniform and out of uniform for attending the ceremony. “We are truly a team working in an era that is difficult to live in,” he sasid.
Schmidt recalled the first law enforcement official’s funeral that he attended, that of Bruce William of Green Lake County. He also recalled the death of Trevor Casper, a state trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol. On his first solo assignment, Casper was shot and killed in Fond du Lac attempting to apprehend a bank robbery and murder suspect on March 24, 2015. He was the youngest police officer killed in the line of duty in Wisconsin.
The guest speaker, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney also referred to the death of Casper. “Trevor Casper gave his life for our community,” he said. “You have an impact on people in your community. We honor your service and sacrifices.”
While Toney said he never walked a day in an officer’s shoes, but he experienced the profession as his father was law enforcement officer for 30 years. “The general public does not see the stress you go through day-in and day-out. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Schmidt read the 12 names of officers killed in the line of duty in Dodge County. They include Marshall William Gibson of the Horicon Police Department, killed Oct. 19, 1882; Offices Hugo Lisko of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office killed Sept. 27, 1926; Officer Kurth Benke of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office killed May 8, 1936; Chief Charles Liebenow St. of the Horicon Police Department killed on June 2, 1941; Guard David Davies of the Central State Hospital at Dodge Correctional killed Dec.10, 1945; Sheriff Herbert Schwantes of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office killed on Jan. 5, 1954; Detective Donby Dye of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office killed June 26, 1978; Chief Gene Langh of the Mayville Police Department killed Feb. 14, 1985; Officer Gary Maas of the Yuma Arizona Police Department killed on April 9, 1986; Captain Thomas Beahm of the Dodge County Burke Center killed on Aug. 17, 1994; Deputy Sung Bang of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office killed Aug. 17, 2000 and Deputy Ralph Lylloa of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office killed on Aug. 17, 2000.
Those names are engraved on a memorial stone in front of the Administration Building.
Both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections color guards were in attendance and performed a gun salute. Capt. Scott Smith of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office performed taps. Chaplain Donald Steinberg of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Reeseville provided an invocation and benediction.
