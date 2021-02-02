LAKE MILLS — Mountain bikers from the Lake Mills area will be pleased to know that it appears likely they will be enjoying a new place to ride, perhaps as early as this year.
According to the Jefferson County Parks Committee and Parks Department, plans are in the works to create an approximately one-mile-long trail at Upper Rock Lake Park.
Upper Rock Lake Park is on County Highway B on the north end of Rock Lake near the City of Lake Mills. The northern section of the park is located at the top of a hill overlooking the lake and has a natural character. It is used for picnicking, hiking, dog walking and play. It also features a looped, wooded nature trail and a picnic shelter.
The site is a rugged, rolling expanse that is a former clay borrow-site for the county’s highway department when it used to do mud-jacking. County officials, local mountain bikers and a group opposed to a trail in Tyranena Park, say the location is just about ideal for off-road biking.
For being home to Trek Bikes, all of its hiking trails and paved bike paths, Jefferson County has only 2 miles of mountain biking trails. These are located between state Highway 18 and Fort Atkinson. A large expanse of rolling land east of Waterloo and south of Highway 19, owned by the Wisconsin DNR, could also become home to more mountain bike trails in the future.
“I think these trails at Upper Rock Lake Park will happen. It’s a good fit,” Jefferson County Interim Director of Parks Kevin Wiesmann said Monday, following a meeting of the county parks committee where the trail proposal was discussed.
Wiesmann said there is considerable support in the community from a mountain biking group comprised of parents and youth who currently travel to Dane County’s CamRock County Park near Cambridge to ride their mountain bikes. Other trails exist in the Kettle Morraine, east of Jefferson County.
Wiesmann said Upper Rock Lake Park’s trails would be created through the volunteer labor of the group that currently travels to Cam-Rock Park. That group has yet to take on a formal name.
Its members will be doing fundraising for the project in the coming months. Then layout and design for the trails will be completed.
Wiesman said construction could begin sometime in the middle part of 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.