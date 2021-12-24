JUNEAU — Pending approval by the Reeseville Village Board, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt plans on two of his deputies sharing 10 hours of patrol duties a week within the village, which could begin Jan. 1.
Schmidt said at a recent Dodge County Judicial and Public Protection Committee Tuesday the Village of Reeseville is disbanding its police department, but still wants coverage by law enforcement.
Reeseville fire chief and Trustee Chris Abell said earlier this month after the departure of their Police Chief Scott Bahr, who is also employed as a deputy chief by the Beaver Dam Police Department, the village began looking to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for help.
Schmidt said this contract to provide law enforcement services with another city or village is a first for his office.
However, policing comes with a price tag.
Schmidt said for the next two years the cost equals $60,071.43 with Reeseville paying $29,738.33 in 2022 and $30,333.10 in 2023, respectively. He said overtime would be billed separately on a quarterly basis.
He said his office has already been providing services to the Village of Reeseville and said his deputies have responded to 606 calls as of Dec. 21. He said an estimated 230 of those calls were building and bar checks. The remaining 380 were comprised of 911 calls and welfare checks.
Dodge County Supervisor David Guckenberger, who sits on the committee, questioned some of the costs associated with the contract, and at one point, called them, “laughable.”
After Schmidt confirmed there was one captain, three lieutenants and six sergeants overseeing 30 patrol deputies in the sheriff’s office Guckenberger questioned the administrative costs associated with a deputy patrolling Reeseville.
He said, “You have $1 million in cost in those 10 men over the top of 30 guys and you’re saying the administrative cost is going to be $900 for one-fourth of one man? It just doesn’t make sense.”
Dodge County Chief Deputy Scott Mittelstadt said, “The charge is for that frontline supervisor’s time that’s allocated by the hourly rate.”
Guckenberger asked, “So that one sergeant is then split over 30 guys?”
Mittelstadt explained the fraction comes from the calculation of taking the total number of sergeant hours compared to the total number of deputy hours.
“But even six into 30 you would have one (sergeant) into five (deputies),” Guckenberger said.
“I’m comfortable with the way we figured it,” Mittelstadt said.
Guckenberger said he supports what Schmidt is doing, but only if the full cost is covered by the contract.
“I don’t see that here,” Guckenberger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.