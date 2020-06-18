JEFFERSON — It’s time for a very, albeit utilitarian, facelift on the Jefferson Fire Department’s station.
A landmark on Jefferson’s East Racine Street for the past almost-four decades, the structure is getting a bit long-in-the-tooth — it’s starting to leak — and needs repair.
So the city is gearing up for a spring, or summer, 2021, $500,000 project to replace an outdated surface on the front portion of the building, as well as the entire hose tower’s surface. This is being done, in part, to preserve the interior of the structure.
According to Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann and Administrator Tim Freitag, speaking following Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Jefferson Common Council, during which the fire station’s condition and future was discussed, the project will be a “reconditioning and remodeling of the exterior” of the facility. Some work will also be done, in terms of remodeling, on the inside, as well.
“The exterior (on the front) is absorbing water and it is getting inside,” Oppermann said. “We need to replace all of the (exterior) material in the hose tower.”
The city officials said that, since the building was constructed around 1983, exterior sealing materials have come a long way, technologically, and that now is the time to attack the problem, before the inside of the building is compromised.
According to Oppermann, there are also some concrete drains inside the building that need to be re-poured and the concrete apron of the fire department driveway needs to be replaced.
Eventually, according to Oppermann, solar panels may also be installed on the roof of the facility, as part of a program the city is undertaking to place such units on all city buildings, in keeping with a general Jefferson community philosophy that it wants to be known as a city that embraces solar power.
City leaders said they expect the solar panels that will likely be placed on the roof of the fire department will provide 40-50 percent of its energy needs.
Although the fire department renovation of the exterior is scheduled to take place in spring or summer of 2021, design and bidding may take place this fall.
According to Freitag, the city is waiting for Federal Emergency Management Agency approval of an adjustment classification to the former floodplain adjacent to the Riverside Lofts on the east side of the Rock River in the immediate downtown area.
FEMA’s acknowledgement that the project has succeeded, via installation of a levy and berm, in removing the area from the floodplain, is expected this week by Jefferson leaders.
The area was saturated in the historic flood of 2008.
