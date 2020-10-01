Local residents are welcome to call their city, village or town clerk to clarify election related questions. The names of the clerks, telephone numbers and emails (if available) are listed below:
CITY OF WATERTOWN
Elissa Friedl
920-262-4000
CITY OF JEFFERSON
Sarah Copsey
920-674-7700
TOWN OF JEFFERSON
Tina Barnes
920-674-5073
TOWN OF AZTALAN
Megan Dunneisen
920-728-3572
TOWN OF CONCORD
Brian Neumann
414-534-4220
TOWN OF KOSHKONONG
Kim Cheney
920-563-4510
TOWN OF MILFORD
Trisha Miller
920-819-9882
VILLAGE OF SULLIVAN
Heather Rupnow
262-593-2388
TOWN OF SULLIVAN
Dawn Lynn
262-593-8383
VILLAGE OF JOHNSON CREEK
Sam Bell
920-699-2296
CITY OF LAKE MILLS
Misty Quest
920-648-2344
TOWN OF LAKE MILLS
Robin Untz
920-648-5867
CITY OF WATERLOO
Mo Hanson
920-478-3025
TOWN OF WATERLOO
Cindy Schroeder
920-648-3230
TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Tami Latsch
920-699-2372
TOWN OF IXONIA
Nancy Zastrow
920-261-1588
TOWN OF WATERTOWN
James Wendt
wtthclerk@gmailcom
920-988-9025
TOWN OF ASHIPPUN
Michelle Liesener
920-474-4781
TOWN OF CLYMAN
Sandra Thoma
920-296-8749
VILLAGE OF CLYMAN
Connie Kreitzman
920-696-3444
TOWN OF EMMET
Deb Carlson
920-285-3459
TOWN OF HUSTISFORD
Kimberly Tennyson
262-490-4358
VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD
Kim Hopfinger
920-349-3188
TOWN OF LEBANON
Deborah Behl
920-925-3846
TOWN OF LOWELL
Susan Caine
920-927-5787
TOWN OF OAK GROVE
Laura L. Maertz
920-386-2765
TOWN OF PORTLAND
Nancy L. Thompson
920-478-3724
TOWN OF SHIELDS
Susan Johnson
920-261-7154
VILLAGE OF LOWELL
Sandy Pocius
920-927-5700
VILLAGE OF NEOSHO
Deanna Braunschweig
920-625-3086
VILLAGE OF REESEVILLE
Christine Abell
608-575-3097
CITY OF JUNEAU
Shawn Hart
920-386-4800
