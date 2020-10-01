Local residents are welcome to call their city, village or town clerk to clarify election related questions. The names of the clerks, telephone numbers and emails (if available) are listed below:

CITY OF WATERTOWN

Elissa Friedl

920-262-4000

elissaf@cityofwatertown.org

CITY OF JEFFERSON

Sarah Copsey

sarah@jeffersonwis.com

920-674-7700

TOWN OF JEFFERSON

Tina Barnes

920-674-5073

TOWN OF AZTALAN

Megan Dunneisen

920-728-3572

TOWN OF CONCORD

Brian Neumann

414-534-4220

clerk@concord.wi.gov

TOWN OF KOSHKONONG

Kim Cheney

920-563-4510

TOWN OF MILFORD

Trisha Miller

920-819-9882

townofmilfordclerk@gmail.com

VILLAGE OF SULLIVAN

Heather Rupnow

Clerk@villageofsullivan.com

262-593-2388

TOWN OF SULLIVAN

Dawn Lynn

262-593-8383

VILLAGE OF JOHNSON CREEK

Sam Bell

920-699-2296

samb@johnsoncreekwi.org

CITY OF LAKE MILLS

Misty Quest

920-648-2344

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Robin Untz

920-648-5867

CITY OF WATERLOO

Mo Hanson

cityhall@waterloo.wi.us

920-478-3025

TOWN OF WATERLOO

Cindy Schroeder

clschroeder@hotmail.com

920-648-3230

TOWN OF FARMINGTON

Tami Latsch

920-699-2372

TOWN OF IXONIA

Nancy Zastrow

920-261-1588

nancyz@townofixonia.com

TOWN OF WATERTOWN

James Wendt

wtthclerk@gmailcom

920-988-9025

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN

Michelle Liesener

920-474-4781

TOWN OF CLYMAN

Sandra Thoma

920-296-8749

VILLAGE OF CLYMAN

Connie Kreitzman

920-696-3444

TOWN OF EMMET

Deb Carlson

920-285-3459

TOWN OF HUSTISFORD

Kimberly Tennyson

262-490-4358

VILLAGE OF HUSTISFORD

Kim Hopfinger

920-349-3188

TOWN OF LEBANON

Deborah Behl

920-925-3846

TOWN OF LOWELL

Susan Caine

920-927-5787

TOWN OF OAK GROVE

Laura L. Maertz

920-386-2765

TOWN OF PORTLAND

Nancy L. Thompson

920-478-3724

TOWN OF SHIELDS

Susan Johnson

920-261-7154

VILLAGE OF LOWELL

Sandy Pocius

920-927-5700

VILLAGE OF NEOSHO

Deanna Braunschweig

920-625-3086

VILLAGE OF REESEVILLE

Christine Abell

608-575-3097

CITY OF JUNEAU

Shawn Hart

920-386-4800

