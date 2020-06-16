JUNEAU — A number of divorces were granted in Dodge County in the month of May.
Granted divorces were Wesley Dale Crouch and Kayla Marie Crouch, Claire A. Curry and Joseph J. Curry, Matthew David Drummond and Amber Ann Drummond, Hannah Noelle Glasgow and Samuel Peter Glasgow, Laura Lynn Hoover-Vossekuil and Gary Ray Vossekuil, Elizabeth Virginia Justman and Ryan Lewis Justman, Kimberly Marie Klotz and Chadwick Jason Klotz, Amanda N. Ladwig and Dutch H. Ladwig, Tyrone Lee Letto and Lana Kay Letto, Vicki Lynn Parks and Scott Edward Parks, Thomas J. Warren and Kathleen A. Warren, Pamala Diane West and Jay Francis West, and Michael Scott Wheeler and Danielle Nichole Wheeler.
