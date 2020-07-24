JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board voted Tuesday night to redefine and restrict the roles of the board’s chairman, vice chairman and second vice chairman.
The 22-10 vote came on the heels of a resolution brought forth by County Supervisor David Guckenberger, who said the board’s leaders “need their roles clearly distinguished.”
While Dodge County Board Chairman Russell Kottke and First Vice Chairman David Frohling voted against the measure, Second Vice Chairman Joseph Marsik voted for it.
A call to Marsik was not returned Thursday afternoon.
Board members Jeff Berres, Cathy Houchin and Kira Sheahan-Malloy signed Guckenberger’s resolution and said, “The roles of the chairman, vice chairman and second vice chairman need to be spelled out to ensure all 33 members of the county board have equal say in all matters related to the county board.”
The resolution further states that the elected positions have no other powers than to provide leadership to the board, ensure proper information to the board, plan and conduct board meetings effectively, and meeting management. The resolution also stated that all actions shall be taken by a quorum of the county board or a quorum of a committee.
Guckenberger said the impetus for the rule change stemmed from a conversation he had with a former department head who said they met with Kottke, Frohling and Marsik – in one of their homes – to discuss a personnel matter.
“Some of the board’s long-term members have been abusing the system,” Guckenberger said. “You don’t hold a private meeting in a county board member’s home. You don’t do that.”
Frohling disagreed with Guckenberger’s resolution.
“I think the resolution doesn’t change anything,” Frohling said. “Everyone is working toward the best interest of Dodge County and all of the decisions are brought to the county board floor.”
Frohling said all county governments are based on the “committee system” to assist their respective boards in making decisions.
“You elect officers to lead,” Frohling said. “Any board member can look at an issue, research it and bring it to the committee level where it is worked through and eventually brought before the entire county board.”
Those supervisors, who voted against the resolution, were: Ed Benter, Kottke, Thomas Schaefer, Larry Schraufnagel, Larry Bischoff, Jeffrey Caine, Frohling, Dennis Schmidt, Dan Hilbert and MaryAnn Miller.
The supervisors, who voted in favor of the resolution, included: Mary Bobholz, Dale Macheel, Jeff Schmitt, Marsik, Richard Bennett, Richard Greshay, Naomi Kriewald, Thomas Schaefer, Guckenberger, Richard Fink, Karen Kuehl, Robert Boelk, Timothy Kemmel, Allen Behl, Berres, Houchin, Jenifer Hedrick, Sheahan-Malloy, Donna Maly, Kevin Burnett, Lisa Derr and Del Yaroch.
Thomas Nickel was absent from Tuesday’s board meeting.
