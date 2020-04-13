TOWN OF OAK GROVE — Two people have died and one person remains in serious condition following a two-vehicle, head-on collision at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday in the Dodge County Town of Oak Grove.
Ryan A. Wehrmann, 22, from Juneau, was operating a car when the head-on accident occurred with a pick-up truck. Wehrmann was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. He had a passenger in his car, 24-year-old Tegan M. Strook, from Juneau, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pick-up truck was 21-year-old Blake G. Haines, from Fox Lake, who was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam by Juneau EMS and Beaver Dam paramedics. He was later transported by UW-Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, one of its deputies came upon the crash on County Highway W near Hillcrest Road in the township.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department’s initial investigation showed that a Chevy Cobalt was traveling eastbound on County Highway W and a Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on the same roadway when the vehicles collided, head-on.
The crash is being investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
Assisting on scene were Juneau Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Fire/Paramedics, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Wisconsin State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.