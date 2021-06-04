Watertown received some good news at Tuesday’s common council meeting. The city’s emergency declaration ended Monday and with increased vaccinations coupled with decreased case numbers, the COVID-19 report will be given once a month rather than twice.
It’s a sign of progress.
However, COVID-19 cases still exist in Watertown.
Watertown Health Officer Carol Quest said Tuesday there are six open COVID-19 cases in the city.
She reported 2,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city with 2,645 of them resolved. Quest said there are 219 probable and 146 suspected cases with seven open contacts of the virus in Watertown.
She said the percentage of those hospitalized with COVID-19 is 4%. Quest said there have been 44 COVID-19-related deaths in Watertown.
She said the age group with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 40-49, followed by individuals 10-19, 30-39 and 50-59.
Quest said that as of Tuesday there have been 8,920 or 37.4% of Watertown residents vaccinated with their first dose. The number of residents, who had their second dose, was 7,343 or 30.8%. She said individuals, who are fully vaccinated, which includes those receiving the two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or the one dose of Johnson & Johnson is at 7,909 or 33.1%
“Is there a perception perhaps across the city if some people say they already had COVID-19 they don’t need the vaccine?” Watertown Alderman Chris Ruetten asked Quest.
Ruetten also questioned the “natural immunity” to already having COVID-19 to the immunity provided by the vaccine.
“Is one better than the other?” he asked.
Quest said early research showed if a person had COVID-19 he or she does have protection from the virus for 90 days, but the immunity begins to wane after those three months. She said people will normally wait until those 90 days are over before they get their first vaccination.
Although Quest didn’t answer the question directly, she did say, the two — waiting the 90 days and then getting vaccinated — does help an individual’s immunity against COVID-19.
