The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvements being proposed along Interstate 94.
The 9.6-mile project starts east of the County N interchange in Dane County and ends east of the Airport Road overpass in Jefferson County. This project will prolong the life of the I-94 pavement and structures until a future reconstruction and capacity expansion project can be implemented. The proposed improvements will also provide a safer and more comfortable ride for motorists.
Construction is currently scheduled for 2027 with the potential for advancement to as early as 2023 should funding become available.
The pavement on I-94 is nearing the end of its service life. The driving surface is deteriorated and in need of rehabilitation. Routine maintenance of the pavement has become costly. The project proposes to extend the service life of the existing pavement by milling the existing asphalt surface, repairing the underlying joints, and placing new asphalt over the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94. Minor rehabilitation work is also planned for the bridges over I-94 at Baxter Road, Ridge Road, Oak Park Road, and County O; as well as at the eastbound I-94 bridge over the Koshkonong Creek.
A virtual slide presentation and handout detailing the project are available to view on the project website at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/i94/default.aspx.
All persons interested in the project can view the website and provide input by contacting project staff via email, postal mail, or phone. Comments will assist the department in developing a project that will serve the needs of the traveling public, as well as the needs of the communities in area. Comments received prior to July 10 will be included in the environmental document. Questions and comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Della Koenig at Della.Koenig@dot.wi.gov, 608-246-7963, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.
