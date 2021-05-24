JEFFERSON — When he is not heading up the fight against crime, Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi can be found restoring old cars and maybe, if his wife lets him have the remote, watching a crusty, old Three Stooges comedy.
Pileggi, 56, has a solid grip on life, knows what he likes and pursues it with gusto.
Before coming to Jefferson to serve as police chief, Pileggi worked for the Village of Mukwonago Police Department. He started there on April 16, 1984 as a police cadet and was promoted to police officer on Jan. 1, 1987. He worked as an officer until being promoted to patrol sergeant in November of 1999 . He was then promoted to the rank of patrol lieutenant in 2011, where he served until being appointed as chief in Jefferson on Jan. 2, 2015.
“In Mukwonago I was very proud to become a traffic crash re-constructionist in the 1990s,” Pileggi said. “I always loved traffic enforcement. Mukwonago, as Jefferson, is a great place that enjoys tremendous support of police officers. It was very hard for me to leave Mukwonago, but I always had a dream of being a police chief. I will be eternally grateful that Jefferson gave me this great opportunity to serve in this role.”
Pileggi and his wife, Nancy, have lived in Jefferson since 2016, after moving from Mukwonago. He was born in Marinette and his family moved throughout the state as he grew up.
“I lived in West Allis a couple of times, Sussex a couple of times, Medford and also lived on a dairy farm from 1975 to 1978 in Merrill,” he said. “My dad frequently changed jobs, which meant another move. I attended three different high schools, Medford Senior High School, Hartland Arrowhead’s South Campus and graduated from West Allis Central High School in 1983.”
Pileggi and Nancy have been married for almost 34 years and he said she is a stabilizing force in his life.
“She has tolerated lousy hours, stress and is my sounding board and best friend,” Pileggi said. “I am truly blessed to have her in my life. We have two adult sons. Jake is 33 and lives in East Troy and works at an auto parts store in Mukwonago. My other son is Tyler, 29, and lives in Oak Creek. Tyler is a Milwaukee police officer. He has been there almost 10 years and started as a police aide or cadet, as I did in Mukwonago.”
Police work runs in the Pileggi family.
“My dad was a Marinette County traffic patrol deputy and I remember him bringing home the squad in 1968, an old Plymouth Fury with a killer rumble to the motor,” he said. “I knew, then, that I wanted to be like him. My dad served with the Wisconsin State Patrol from 1968 to 1975 after Marinette County and then served as the City of Medford police chief from 1978 to 1980. After that, he served as a lieutenant of Marquette University Public Safety until 1983 when he left the profession.”
At this point in American history, being a police officer is unusually challenging and Pileggi said he reminds his younger officers that they should stick with their chosen profession because they are unique members of society.
“I remind them that they are truly the best of the best people, regardless of what the news reports,” Pileggi said. “I believe law enforcement officers are called to this job. This profession deals with tremendously sad and, at times, violent incidents, but helping people and all of the great things we get to do in keeping our communities safe far outweighs the serious dangers and challenges we face. This is, in fact, the greatest profession on earth — keeping peace.
“It is a calling and the people in this profession are great human beings. There is no greater honor than being a servant/guardian, as we are. It is a fun career that is different every day.
“As I remind my officers at times — you have a front row seat to the greatest show on earth. Blessed are the peacekeepers.”
Now, the reader is invited to get to know the more private side of the police chief of Jefferson in this week’s 10 Questions segment.
1. If you weren’t the police chief in Jefferson, what would you most likely be doing with your life to make a living? “Working on and restoring old cars.”
2. What are your favorite TV shows of all time and why? NHRA drag racing, and all old car shows such as “Roadkill Garage,” “Restoration Garage” and “Fantomworks,” when it was on. I like “Graveyard Cars” — anything to do with old cars. I also like the “Andy Griffith Show!” It drives my wife nuts, but I also enjoy The Three Stooges.
3. What are your favorite police shows of all time and why? Go all the way back to “Car 54, Where Are You?” If you want. “Adam 12” is the best in my opinion. It harkens back to a time when policing was changing and portrayed officers for what we are – servant/guardians willing to risk our lives to save others. There was a show in the 70s called “The Rookies” and I never missed an episode, dreaming of being a cop. In more contemporary times, I really liked “Southland,” which focused on Los Angeles. I also liked the show “Cops” and “Live PD,” which were canceled, very unfortunately. These were reality shows that showed cops doing what they do in real time. Shame they took them off of the air.
4. What are your top three movies of all time and why? “Smokey and the Bandit” for the car chases! “The Godfather” series — just interested in it. “Fast and Furious” for the cars.
5. Who are some of your favorite musicians and why? I like a mix of many bands — mostly rock and some country. Old school Rush, Yes, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Kid Rock, Stone Temple Pilots, Theory of a Deadman — just to name a few. I like both older and newer rock.
6. Have you read any good books lately that you would recommend? “Pontiac V-8s” — which I highly recommend if you’re rebuilding a Pontiac motor! I enjoy reading anything auto related — mostly magazines. I read books about old muscle car Mopars — the 1969 Plymouth Road Runner is my favorite — but I also really like old Pontiacs. I am currently working on a 1971 Pontiac Grand Prix.
7. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why? General George Patton. I have read books about him and he unapologetically led (the US military) through difficult times and he made mistakes. Although he was gruff and very coarse — and again made mistakes, he always pressed on not lying back and stayed true to himself. President Ronald Reagan. I always admired his life and his statesmanship, being able to convey a positive message. All of the Templar Knights of the Round Table. They were the original police officers who were charged with protecting the kingdoms.
8. What hobbies do you enjoy? Old cars. I truly enjoy working on them when I have the time, which seems to escape me these days. I have restored several and taught myself through reading and many mistakes how to weld and fabricate and also, I really like rebuilding engines. I have done a few cars and tractors. I also enjoy being outdoors and am an avid deer hunter. I have been dabbling in other forms of hunting, such as turkey and bear, as my older son does, and do get out fishing once in a while. There is just no time, with work right now, so I cherish when I can get away and spend time with my sons.
9. As a man who knows something about diplomacy and negotiations, what do you think the Packers should do about this Aaron Rodgers conundrum? He has been a great quarterback for the Packers following Brett Favre. He is a player, albeit one of the best, but has no business being in personnel management and trying to have a member of management fired. If he wants that, he should retire and apply to be management in an organization, which may be in his future. Always interesting to see something from the other side.
10. What are your favorite travel destinations? I have 40 acres in Marinette County with a nice camper I go up to frequently. Other family members have land surrounding mine — 200 acres in total — that my great uncle put into a trust for us and we purchased it out of the trust since he lived there his entire life. He was a farmer and had a tremendous affinity for the land, which I share now with my sons and hopefully, someday, grand-children. Although not highly educated, he had a vision. I love going there with all of my family and, at times, friends. His vision continues with the precious habitat and wildlife. I never miss the Iola Car Show. The car show is another time when we come together to camp and spend quality family and friend time together every July.
Pileggi said he will likely retire in another six to nine years and plans to spend considerable time at his place up north, as well as traveling with Nancy around the US, which he called, “beautiful.”
“I probably will need to find something to keep me busy, work-wise, but I guarantee you it will be something that doesn’t stress me out,” he said. “If I am blessed with good health, I will stay in this great and honorable profession for a few more years. Both the Village of Mukwonago and the City of Jefferson have been great to me and I am proud to have served, and to continue to serve, in this noble profession.”
Pileggi said police in the area are enjoying what he called “tremendous support in undoubtedly the most difficult time law enforcement has ever seen.
“This city and county tremendously support our officers and deputies, as do most communities across our great country,” he said. “I am truly thankful for that.”
