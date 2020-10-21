MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is seeking public input on improvement alternatives for State Highway 28 between Horicon and Mayville in Dodge County.
A virtual public presentation detailing the project alternatives is available for viewing at www.wisconsindot.gov. To find, search southwest region highway projects and studies, Dodge County Design Projects.
The project, currently scheduled for construction in 2025, includes pavement resurfacing, new guardrail, rumble strips and pavement marking between Ellsworth Street and the North Junction County TW.
The public, especially adjacent property owners, can view the virtual meeting website and provide input. A comment form is provided on the website. Questions and comments can also be directed to the WisDOT project manager Jeremy Hall, 608-245-2655 or jeremy.hall@dot.wi.gov, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright St, Madison, WI 53704.
