The Watertown Park and Recreation Department is offering a gingerbread and house contest, home edition. It is an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit this season with a fun craft project. All house building and decorating will take place at participants’ homes. The department will supply a gingerbread house supply kit and drop it off. It is the participants job to build it, decorate it, and email pictures of it. The winning entry will receive a fun gift pack. All ages are welcome to participate. This is a family project. Building and decorating will take place between Dec. 23 to Jan. 3, 2021. Pictures will be due by 8 a.m. Jan. 4, 2021. Supply kits will be delivered prior to the event. Registration deadline is Friday, Dec. 18 at noon. Fees are $20 for city resident or $30 for non-city resident. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or by printing the registration flyer from the website at www.ci.watertown.wi.us and dropping it off, along with the registration fee, in the secure drop box at the Park and Recreation Department Office, 514 S. First St. See the RecDesk registration site or registration flyer for contest entry rules and guidelines.
There is a Deck the House Christmas light contest and tour happening in Watertown, Johnson Creek, Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Whitewater and Cambridge. Enter a picture of a lit-up house by Dec. 6 to https://bit.ly/jcdeckthehouse. A map and voting link will be available Dec. 11. Drive around to view all the lights and vote for favorites from Dec. 11-20. The top three winners in each community will be announced Dec. 21. Prizes will be awarded.
Winter family bingo is being offered. Each completed bingo gives one a chance to win the grand prize, a parks and recreation gift certificate. There is no fee for this activity. A bingo sheet can be emailed to participants after registration. Return the bingo sheet to the Park and Rec Department Office drop box, or email it to parkrecprogramming@gmail.com by Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Registration is being accepted online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
The Watertown Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with the Tom Theder Memorial and Watertown Archery Club, is offering instruction in archery for boys and girls ages 8-18. The Archery Club is providing a number of certified instructors to make this experience as meaningful as possible. All needed equipment will be provided by the Archery Club. Those who have bows are free to bring them. Face masks will be required. Those 8-11 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. 12-18 year olds meet Tuesdays, Jan. 12 to Feb. 23, 2021 from 7 to 8 p.m. New student orientation will be on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $36 for city resident or $54 for non-city resident. Registration is being accepted at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course with optional pediatric CPR and First Aid will be offered during winter break. Youth will learn how to handle behavior issues, playtime and activity options, basic child care needs including diapering and feeding, and more. In the extended course option, one can also learn American Red Cross First Aid and Child and Infant CPR and receive two-year certifications. This class is for boys and girls ages 11-15. Class will be held Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the Babysitter’s Training Course, and Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon for the Child and Infant First Aid/CPR Course. Cost is $70 for babysitter’s training; $105 for babysitter’s training and child and infant first aid/CPR. Pre-registration is required and limited space is available. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com.
The indoor pool is open for adult lap swim and deep water aqua jogging times. Appointments in advance are required by registering online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Appointments are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drop in visits are not permitted. Forty-five minute time slots are available, with a maximum of one swimmer per lane. Symptom screenings are performed at the entrance, and face masks must be worn in the facility when not in the pool water (participants must provide their own face masks). Social distancing is required. Locker room facilities are closed/changing facilities are not available. Plan to wear a swimsuit to and from the pool. Cost is $4 or a season pass.
Individual swim lessons are being offered. Participants can work independently with a swim instructor and create a personalized swim plan. Practice and learn skills, meet goals, and have fun in the pool water. Lessons are 40 minutes long and held during scheduled lap swim times. Participants and instructors will coordinate their schedules to find dates and times that work for both, and work with the Park and Recreation Department to reserve available pool space. Swim instructors remain on the pool deck, will practice social distancing and wear a mask. Children must be accompanied and assisted in the water during the lesson by their parent/guardian unless the child meets skills, proficiency and safety requirements. Fee is $75 for three lessons for city residents, $112.50 for non-city residents, or $120 for six lessons for city residents is $180 for non-city residents. See online registration site at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com for more details and to register.
