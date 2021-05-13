WATERLOO — The Waterloo American Legion Post 233 will host in-person events to recognize Memorial Day. The honor guard will be firing at the Catholic cemetery at 9 a.m., city cemetery at 9:20 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery at 9:40 a.m., and Portland cemetery at 10 a.m.
A program will be conducted at 11 a.m. at Waterloo Firemen’s Park pavilion. The main speaker will be Navy chaplain Daniel Seehafer. Other speakers include Waterloo High School Patriots Club members Skyler Powers, Andrew Leckel and Joslyn Wolff.
There will be no city band performance or lunch served at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Masks will be optional and the Legion will do its best to maintain social distancing.
The events will occur rain or shine.
