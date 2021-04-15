JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Parks Department needs to complete several essential projects in the parks and needs the public’s volunteer help.
“Volunteers continue to be an essential part of the development and maintenance of our system of parks and trails,” a media release from the county said.
The opportunities to volunteer run from April 20 to June 18 and include work at Korth Park in Lake Mills, Carnes Park in Fort Atkinson, the Maunesha River in Waterloo, CamRock Bike Park in Cambridge and the Bark River.
Among the activities at these locations will be invasive plant removal, tree planting and general cleanup.
For more information on volunteer opportunities in the parks or where to meet and what to bring, contact the parks office at 920-674-7260 or email parks@jeffersoncountywi.gov
