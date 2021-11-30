HELENVILLE — As the area turns from patriotic Veteran’s Day ceremonies to the holiday season, Helenville’s 12th annual Christmas parade will provide the perfect transition, starting with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard and finishing up with Santa and Mrs. Claus in their antique sleigh.
The community-funded, donor supported Christmas parade takes place at 6:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 3 in downtown Helenville.
Spectators from across the area are welcome to attend the parade, which this year will feature the theme of “Homecoming Christmas” in recognition of the return to normal traditions after a year and a half of pandemic cancellations and changes.
“We want to welcome everyone back in the spirit of Christmas,” said coordinator Vicki Milbrath.
Milbrath said that planners wanted to commemorate and give thanks for all of the progress we’ve made since the dark early days of the pandemic.
“Everything had been shut down,” Milbrath said. “People had been locked down. Being able to get out into the community and do things like this is like coming home again.”
After last year’s slightly lower attendance numbers due to the pandemic, coordinators are hoping to see the number of attendees rise again this year.
“Usually, we have better than a thousand spectators from all over the county,” Milbrath said.
Milbrath said that the Helenville parade is a fairly new tradition compared with the holiday parades of lights held in some of the bigger communities in the area. Like other area parades, it features plenty of lighted vehicles, floats and other parade entries, but it also has one explicit difference.
It was created to specifically celebrate Christmas, rather than the holiday season in general.
“It started out very small and just centered around our little community, and it has grown every year,” Milbrath stated.
Every year, the parade has a different theme, and parade units are encouraged to decorate in accordance with the theme.
The parade starts out at the intersection of Depot Road and Fair Park Drive Road, then heads south on North Helenville Road.
From there, it crosses State Highway 18 onto South Helenville Road, then heads down Gruennert Street shortly before coming back to state Highway 18, where it runs through the tiny community’s downtown to disperse a few blocks later at St. Peter’s Lutheran School.
As of last week, which is fairly early in terms of registrations, parade officials already had 19 entries signed up, with around 60 ultimately expected to participate.
“Last year we had about 40 entries,” Milbrath said. “A couple did drop out due to COVID.”
Leading off the parade again will be the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department’s Honor Guard, which recently participated in a national law enforcement memorial event in Washington D.C. with other honor guards from across the country.
“We are very proud to have them representing our county, and we are particularly happy they could join us for our hometown parade,” Milbrath said.
Other highlights include the Gemuetlichkeit Days organization’s traditional castle float, and the Don Peachey orchestra and Elvis impersonator Tony Rocker, the latter two of which will provide music along the route.
Of course all of the area emergency departments and their vehicles will be out in force, adding their lights to the general festivities.
Serving as parade marshall this year will be Bernie Elsbernd, who along with Ty Roth has erected banners throughout the community to mark the holiday season.
“Ty fabricated the Christmas banner holders several years ago and ever since then, he and Bernie have put up the banners for us each year,” Milbrath said. “Their help has been essential.”
And of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will bring up the rear in an antique sleigh.
Providing more festive decorations for the occasion was Statz Farms of Helenville, which donated this year’s Christmas tree to go on display at the corner of North Helenville Road and state Highway 18. The tree was donated in the memory of Bob Lemke Sr.
The intersection of North Helenville Road and state Highway 18 also serves as the center of the parade route this year, as it has since the parade was founded.
Milbrath said another detail that sets the Helenville parade apart is the fact that the parade route crosses itself, so that the start of the parade meets the end of the parade right at that North Helenville Road/Highway 18 intersection.
“The parade is so big and the community is so small; that works for us,” Milbrath said.
That gives folks who missed a certain entry a second chance to see it, and maybe to snap some photos of their local church choir, 4-H club or business float as it passes by.
Milbrath said the committee which coordinates the parade is composed of community members, all of them volunteers, noting that the event is supported entirely through private donations and fundraisers.
Raffle tickets, at a cost of $10 each, will be sold at the parade (limited to 200 tickets), with the first-prize winner receiving $500, the second prize winner receiving $300, the third prize winner receiving $150, the fourth prize winner receiving $100, and the fifth-prize winner receiving $75 from Lemke Farms. There are also a scattering of gift baskets and gift certificate prizes.
Anyone wishing to check out last year’s parade — and to get a preview of the event that’s coming this year — can check it out on YouTube by searching for “Helenville Christmas parade.”
For additional information on the parade and/or how to donate to the cause, people can check out the parade’s Facebook page or contact the organizing committee by email at peaceful@execpc.com.
