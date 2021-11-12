The fun and games have come to an end.
After 50 years of exciting entertainment and thrills, the Forty for Fun group has disbanded.
Over the years, many people have participated in the group formed by several ambitious Watertown area couples that wanted to do more than go out for food and drinks.
And more fun they did have. Everything from a Soap Box Derby, to boat construction, to sporting events.
The idea surfaced when two couples, Jenny and Jerry Mallach and Jane and Bob Bender, went to a Sunday brunch and learned about a club called Thirty Over Thirty. The seed was planted.
A planning meeting was held with Peg Schey, Barb Fischer, Wilma Jensch, Jane Bender and Donna Schmutzler. The group formed by word of mouth among friends.
The first event was in 1971, a golf outing at the Watertown Country Club, the same location the group met for its final gathering on Oct. 24.
Bender was quick to remember the event as she recalled how her husband Bob had split his pants from the zipper, through his crotch up to his back. Thankfully, someone at the gathering had a pair of shorts he could wear for the rest of the event, she said.
Schmutzler recalled the second outing was a show at the Council for Performing Arts in Jefferson. She said after the performance, someone commented that the group didn't do anything. The members wanted to be active, she added.
After that, the competitions began. "What made it successful all these years was everyone was a good sport," Schmutzler said.
Forty for Fun had activities four times a year. Names were randomly selected to make up the four planning committees. There were five couples on each committee. Each committee had to plan one activity a year.
The gathering of the planning committees was almost as fun as the events themselves, the organizers said. Sometimes, when it was difficult to come up with an activity, there were several meetings. But evidentially an idea was agreed upon and preparations for the activity began.
Group members were sent invitations, but not through the mail or email. Each invitation was hand delivered, either taped to a front door or slid under a front door mat.
But the invitation did not specify what the activity was going to be. They were worded in a way that kept the members guessing.
"It was the anticipation that sparked excitement," Judy Kluetzman, Forty for Fun member. "The fun was not knowing what we were going to do. Was it going to be a road trip, or something else? The invitations were so much fun."
As the group members got older, their children joined in on the fun to decipher the activity.
"Half the fun was guessing what we were going to do," founding member Jane Bender said.
"One time we had the group met behind Fischer's store on Main Street," Bender said. Members loaded a bus, which pulled out of the parking lot and pulled in front of the store. "We had the party upstairs. It was the shortest trip," she said. But it sparked a lot of pre-activity conversation among the members about where they were going.
One activity included a trip south of the city to build Soap Box Derby cars for racing.
"Another time we went to Lake Kegonsa and each group had to make a sailable raft that we raced," Schmutzler said.
"It had to be seaworthy, with a flag and a seat," Bender added.
"There were no plans; we just had to build a raft," Schmutzler said.
"The best one was when we went to the Moose Lodge to decorate gourds," Schmutzler said. "That was only the beginning." Each group decorated 10 gourds that were used as pins in turkey bowling. "The frozen turkey had to be heavy enough to slide," she added.
Bender recalled participating in a Monopoly sidewalk activity with group members walking around a neighborhood playing the game. "Monopoly was definitely the cleverest activity," she said.
There were a lot of road rallies where members had to drive to different locations.
Once there was a tomato war, Schmutzler said. One of the organizers knew of a restaurant owner who ordered 300 pounds of fresh tomatoes. Participants, dressed in garbage bags, were armed with an ice cream bucket of tomatoes and sent into a woods. Anyone who was struck with a tomato had to return to base camp to get a shot of alcohol and more tomatoes, Schmutzler said. "Some of the guys went back often to base camp," she added. Later that year, tomatoes were found growing in the woods.
While some groups did cheat on the activities, the winners received dumb and stupid prizes, the organizers said. It wasn't like grand awards were presented.
"We did a lot of take-offs on the Olympics," Bender said. They tried their skills at curling, field hockey and went to a polo match.
There was also play acting involved in some activities and they once had to make a movie.
Over the years, the group participated in the Halloween parade down Main Street, along with the Christmas Parade of Lights. "In the holiday parade, we took first place," Schmutzler said. "I felt bad, we threw together a float in 1 1/2 hours while church groups worked much harder."
They have gone to corn mazes, participated in an adult prom, went square dancing, were told to wear western wear, and participated in a Mafia party. They went to a Renaissance dinner at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, and saw professional wrestling. They went trout fishing in Palmyra, on a canoe trip down the Rock River, played laser tag, performed as cheerleaders at a baseball game in Madison and got on television, and went to horse races.
Many years ago, one activity included going into a bar and serving drinks. Once the group attended area rummage sales only to discover some of their own items were up for sale. They were instructed to drive a backhoe to move traffic cones. "We did things we can't do now," Schmutzler pointed out.
"They (the members) try to embarrass you," Schmutzler said. "You needed to be a good sport."
Usually, a quiz was given after each event, especially tours.
The mid afternoon activities were always followed by a meal and beverage.
Lasting friendships were made through the group, Kluetzman said. "The whole thing was social fun."
Due to COVID-19, Forty for Fun did not meet for about 1 1/2 years. The club had dwindled down to 28 members, before deciding to disband.
Of the first 40 members, six originals were left. They included Nelson and Barb Fischer, Bob and Donna Schmutzler and Bob and Jane Bender.
Schmutzler said she will miss the group. "We just liked to have fun. But we agreed to get together in the future, but no party."
