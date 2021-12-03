LAKE MILLS — Two seniors at Lake Mills High School and a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills have been named Rotary students for the month.
Named student Rotarians at Lake Mills High School are Angie Dressel and Tyler Phillips.
The Lakeside Lutheran High School Rotary student is Lily Schuetz.
Dressel enjoys music as she plays the piano, French horn, violin and sings. She also loves languages as she is studying Spanish, French and Arabic.
“I like to perform in musicals, plays and I am in forensics,” she said.
Her other extracurricular activities during high school include show choir, Tri-M, solo and ensemble advancing to state each year. She was also in plays and musicals and vice president of the drama club.
She participated in the National Security Language Initiative for Youth and was a member of the math team, academic bowl, forensics, and Battle of the Books. She is the editor this year of the school newspaper.
Outside of school, she has led the school music for Trinity Lutheran Church, video streamer for Sunday worship services and volunteered each summer for Vacation Bible School.
Following high school, she plans to attend college to study language.
Phillips also enjoys music, both listening and playing percussion instruments. She enjoys volunteering and learning about animals.
In high school she was involved in Interact, FFA, GSA, and video game club. During Town and Country Days, she volunteered for the FFA alumni pork sandwich fundraiser.
After high school, she would like to advance her education to study pre-veterinary medicine and become a certified veterinarian.
Schuetz is the daughter Jason and Rachel Schuetz.
Throughout her high school career, Schuetz took part in volleyball, basketball, track, and soccer. As a senior, Schuetz has been given the opportunity to continue to develop her leadership skills as one of the captains for the Lakeside volleyball and basketball teams.
She has also kept busy throughout the school years by being involved in Teens for Christ, National Honor Society, Operation Go mission trips, SWELL (Society of Women Engineers at Lakeside Lutheran), and student council. This year, she was elected by her fellow students to be president of SWELL and also to be student body president.
This past summer Schuetz participated in an Operation Go mission trip organized by Lakeside. She helped out with a baseball camp in Iowa and during her time there, she also went canvassing throughout different neighborhoods. In the community, she helps out with youth volleyball and basketball camps.
When not occupied with school and extracurricular activities, she goes water skiing and travels to various national parks with her family.
After high school, Schuetz plans to attend a four-year college to seek a degree in a healthcare-related field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.