JEFFERSON — A total of 23 Jefferson County youth will be sending 42 exhibits to the Wisconsin State Fair.
The state fair will take place Aug. 5-15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.
Special award winners qualifying through the Jefferson County Fair earlier this month were invited to submit entries to the state fair for exhibition only, not judging, because of the late planning process necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regular judging at state fair will resume next year.
The list of Jefferson County youths sending entries for exhibition at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair follows:
Molly Altreuter will be sending a junior cultural arts exhibit entitled “Mountains.”
William Bergum will be sending a junior woodworking project, a table.
Julian Bos will be sending a junior natural sciences exhibit on types of wood.
Rylee Brattlie will be sending two items, an anchor entered through junior natural sciences and a fire ring entered through junior cultural arts.
Nicholas Fischer will be sending two items, both from the junior cultural arts department: a pen he made and a drawing.
Elizabeth Hafenstein will be sending a junior cultural arts exhibit, a Packers tribute.
Brooklyn Hawkins will be sending a painting through junior cultural arts.
Cecelia Heinecke will be sending a paper project done for junior cultural arts.
Emmalee Hertel will be sending two items, both of them paintings submitted through junior cultural arts.
Amelia “Amy” Kamenick has six entries headed to the state fair, four paintings, hand-painted jeans, and a hand-painted jeans jacket, all through junior Cultural Arts.
Lillian Kamenick will be sending a tree artwork done through junior Cultural Arts.
Kayla Keyhoe is sending a pumpkin 3-D artwork done for junior Cultural Arts.
Karla Malinao has three junior Cultural Arts entries headed to state fair: a woods and bridge artwork, a painting and a wood painting, all done through junior cultural arts.
Ayden Pernat has two items headed to state fair: a tic-tac-toe piece done through junior cultural arts and a wood project done through junior woodworking.
Kayla Price has two 3D art pieces headed to the state fair: “Guy and Girl” and “Pot,” both through junior cultural arts.
Adria Saxby is submitting a junior natural sciences exhibit relating to firearms.
Solomon Schnuelle is entering a junior woodworking item: an ice-fishing tip-up.
Elee Sharp has four entries headed to state fair, all through junior cultural arts: person art, a necklace, fish art and a pot.
Jessica Sharp has five entries headed to state fair, all from junior cultural arts: three pots, a ceramics entry and a 3D camera artwork.
Sarah Wagner is taking one painting to state fair through junior cultural arts.
Rowan Wilson is sending an acrylic landscape painting through junior cultural arts.
Michael Wilson will exhibit an informational trifold display on the 4-H rocketry project through junior mechanical sciences/aerospace.
Finally, Brody Winkelman will exhibit a Lego project he designed and built through junior mechanical sciences.
