FORT ATKINSON — Two people died in a house fire after being trapped in a Fort Atkinson residence early morning Saturday.

Fort Atkinson firefighters arrived on scene in less than 4 minutes and found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames in the 400 block of Milo Street, according the department’s Facebook page.

Unfortunately, two young individuals were reported trapped and died in the blaze.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was assisted by numerous area fire, EMS and other public safety departments.

The cause remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshals office.

