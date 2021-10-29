MADISON — Assembly Bill 539, authored by State Rep. Mark Born and State Sen. John Jagler, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of a disability for organ transplants, passed the Wisconsin State Assembly Wednesday with broad bipartisan support.
The legislation was created after Brownsville parents Michelle and Tom Kulczewski reached out to Born and Jagler about their son Malix being ineligible, due to vague language in state statute, for a heart transplant because he has Down syndrome—a disability unrelated to his heart condition. While Malix survived a high-risk surgery that repaired his heart, the family is seeking legislative changes to ensure other families like theirs are given a full range of options.
“The Kulzcewski family has an incredible story of hope and perseverance, despite their situation,” Born said. “The way current law is written further stacked the odds against their favor and its past time we change that and give individuals with disabilities the same life-saving options as those without. I am proud to have sponsored this legislation and am grateful that it has quickly passed through the Assembly.”
AB 539 changes factors for eligibility for organ transplants that can prevent individuals with disabilities from receiving an organ donation. Under current law, quality of life and ability to comply with post-operative treatment are among the considerations for eligibility. The bill changes these factors to require consideration of the individual’s support system in assisting post-operation.
“Now that the bill has passed both the Senate and the Assembly, I hope Governor Evers wastes no time in signing this bill,” Jagler added. “The Kulczewski family and their son Malix have shown that organ transplant discrimination is real and needs to be addressed. No one should be denied because they have a disability.”
The legislation passed the State Senate last week and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.