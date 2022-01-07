This time, the city sees a physically large, locally owned, family business that goes back more than 100 years and four generations — 7-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown — being sold, its future uncertain.
The business, with a history of growth of all kinds, dominates the streetscape on the west side of South First Street.
“The original Badger State Bottling Co. goes back over 100 years,” a history of the company, provided by its co-owner and president, Kelly Kwapil, said. “In 1938, it was incorporated as the Badger State 7-Up Co. In 1945, the name was changed to Seven-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown, Inc. and the company moved into a building at 410 S. First St. That first building served as the office, production center, warehouse, and truck garage, all within 3,200 square feet.”
There were many expansions of the facility in the ensuing years.
“The most noteworthy was the purchase of Liggett & Meyer tobacco warehouse in 1968. When this building was remodeled, a new bottling line was installed, giving the company a production capacity of 300 returnable bottles per minute,” the history stated.
“In 1977, a new 9,200-square-foot addition was added to the north end of the building,” according to the history. “In 1980, the company purchased the Owen Glove Lining building, located to the south of our location. This led to an addition to the office, a new sales room, and a new garage. With that expansion, the plant in Watertown occupied 60,000 square feet. It had a staff of 60 employees to produce, sell and distribute the company’s products in Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha, and Rock County with a population area of over 750,000 people.”
In late 1979, the company again made an expansion move, acquiring the Dr Pepper franchise for the Watertown area.
“The Kuester plumbing property north of the plant was purchased in 1984 for parking area and future expansion,” the history said. “In 1994, we remodeled our general office area adding offices and a large meeting room. Our production line was also closed down in 1994.”
In 1995, the firm remodeled the north garage, adding two loading docks.
“We also purchased the property at 305 S. First St. for more parking space,” the firm stated.
