Crawfish River Park redo underway

JEFFERSON — A $10,000 federal grant through the North American Wetland Conservation Act is helping to restore habitat for wild animals at Crawfish River Park, while at the same time making the park more accessible for visitors.
The county acquired the property which would become Crawfish River Park when the Highway 26 bypass went in.
At that time, a group of private citizens purchased the orphaned parcel along the Crawfish River to the west of Jefferson and donated it to Jefferson County for use as a park.
This group, led by Andy Didion, has continued to be involved in the upkeep of the property, mowing the trails on a regular basis.
In the meantime, the county underwent a visioning process to develop concept designs for the park and its use into the future.
Planners knew that the park would eventually need some work to amend the existing pond structures and to mitigate “junk growth,” that is non-native species like buckthorn and boxelder that have crowded out native growth and established such a dense stand that there’s no understory and the area is essentially a monoculture.
The area is also overrun with silver maple.
“After the 2008 floor killed the original ground cover, about 10,000 trees an acre seeded and began to grow,” said Kevin Wiesmann, parks supervisor for Jefferson County. “It’s a super unhealthy stand of trees. Nothing grows under them and there’s nothing holding the ground in place. We need to get rid of them.”
The park restoration project, which started this summer, involved eliminating most of the existing “junk” tree cover and then scraping out the existing ponds and wetlands.
Still to come, the county will be installing new water control structure to manage the water level and drainage in the area.
Planning for this project actually began in 2014, when the county started engaging Ducks Unlimited and the Fish and Wildlife Service to develop plans to restore a healthy ecosystem on the property.
In 2019, funding became available specifically for this purpose and the county started to move forward with park renovation plans and the design and permitting process.
The county had to obtain various levels of permits for the project, Wiesmann said.
Because the property lies in the floodplain, a floodplain permit was necessary. Then there were the various levels of state approval.
Once the county had the correct permits in hand, it bid out the project.
Work started earlier this month as heavy-duty forest mowers took down large areas of tightly packed trees.
“They were so thick you couldn’t walk through it,” Wiesmann said of the trees.
The county was careful to maintain areas of native growth, including large mature willows and cottonwoods.
As the project progresses, the county will be working to re-establish native ground cover and grasses to provide a more healthy and varied environment.
The county will also be reconfiguring ponds so they have varying depths, the better to foster a wider range of species.
“This translates into better nesting habitat for not only ducks but also wading birds like herons and sandhill cranes, plus other species like otters, frogs, minnows and other small fish,” Wiesmann said.
In addition, the ongoing renovation will connect two areas of the park which had been almost completely separated by a drainage ditch. The result will be more trails, more accessible areas and more wildlife to view along the way.
Meanwhile, the county will remove old culverts and install new water control structures between the park’s several ponds allowing the water level in each to be controlled and proper drainage to be facilitated.
“The ponds drain into each other, and we will be able to set the elevation on each,” Wiesmann said. “It’s good to have some with more standing water and others with more vegetation.”
This project will increase and diversify the types of habitat available and thus, the species that will thrive in the park.
The initial part of the project — taking down vast swaths of junk trees — is already complete. Next will come a week of grading and re-seeding. Then there will be a number of follow-up projects over the next couple of years, the parks manager said.
Berms will be built between the ponds and trails reconfigured. The ultimate vision for the park is to make it a haven for ducks and other wildlife and to provide a rest stop for migrating species, Wiesmann said.
“We’ll have to keep coming in for a while to mitigate all of the little woody sprouts that keep popping up,” he said.
“Once the initial culverts are in, we’ll keep the property dry to become with to better facilitate the continuing work,” he said.
In the meantime, the county is working on wildlife management plans for the property.
The work has been contracted out using federal grant funds. Jaeckel’s is doing the excavating and grading work. Midwest Prairie handled the forestry mowing.
The trails within the park are closed for the initial part of the process, although the adjacent paved bike trail which runs between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson remains open.
However, for most of the project, the park will be open to the public, Wiesmann said.
