JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board Tuesday terminated its emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not without discussion.
The vote was 23 to 7.
While much of this is a political statement, county officials said at recent meetings that it is also about accountability and having all county board supervisors attend meetings like others did through much of the pandemic.
Without the declaration, a county board member can take part in a county board meeting by telephone or other electronic means. However, a board member, who takes part in a county board meeting using those means, will not be allowed to vote, will not be paid a per diem and will not be paid reimbursement for mileage.
“We’re sending the wrong statement to the public about COVID-19,” supervisor Joe Marsik said. “We’re not isolated or in a bubble. Cases are beginning to rise in the states next to us. Variants of COVID-19 are coming in, too. We’re still in a pandemic state.
“The Centers for Disease Control has not said go back to normal,” Marsik said. “We have a lot of susceptible people out there and I don’t want them to get sick.”
Supervisor Richard Greshay of Horicon said he thought the numbers were going down in Dodge County, but found it wasn’t true.
“We’re one of the worst counties in the state,” Greshay said.
Supervisor Lisa Derr of Beaver Dam agreed.
“Even with the two shots we’re not out of the woods yet,” she said. “The South American variants are very contagious.”
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt of Beaver Dam said the emergency declaration was adopted more than a year ago.
“No one knew what was coming,” he said. “We have never seen cause to utilize what this document allows. Things haven’t changed. We don’t need it to get funds from the state or federal governments. We don’t need it to continue county affairs. We don’t need it to get emergency supplies.”
Supervisor Kira Sheahan-Malloy of Waupun said the resolution does not diminish the fact COVID-19 is an illness.
“We’re still conducting county business. We’re all here,” she said. “Let’s continue to work like the public is doing and put this to rest.”
Supervisor David Guckenberger of Ashippun said 13 months ago when the emergency declaration was passed he had a different attitude about COVID-19.
“Now as we start to get back to some sort of normalcy or what I perceive as normalcy, do I feel the same now as I did then? No, I don’t,” he said. “Time for this has passed. It’s time to get rid of it.”
