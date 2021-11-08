The Watertown Veteran’s Council will hold a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday at Turner Hall.
The guest speakers include state Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, and Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland.
Veterans Day is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are serving to protect our freedoms.
The ceremony, open to the public, will include the presentation of the colors, invocation by the Rev. Fred Smith, national anthem, and pledge of allegiance. There will be brief remarks by Ron Krueger, former American Legion commander, and Mary Petrie of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Ten veteran pavers will be dedicated and there will be a firing squad salute and taps.
Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ceased on the 11th hour of the 11th day in the 11th month of 1918.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day.
A light lunch for veterans and spouses will be held at the American Legion Post 189, 206 S. First St., Watertown, following the ceremony.
A Veterans Day program will also be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., Watertown.
