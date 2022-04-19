LAKE MILLS — Rotary students at Lake Mills High School and Lakeside Lutheran High School for April have been announced.
The students being honored by Rotary at Lake Mills High School include Holden Mock and Josephina Cefalu. The Lakeside honoree for the month is Mya Hemling.
Each year the Lake Mills Rotary Club honors several seniors as Student Rotarians. The students attend rotary meetings and may be asked to participate in several of the Rotary service club activities throughout the year.
Mock enjoys soccer, laying the on the team for the past four years and managing the girls soccer team. He is involved in music as well and pays the oboe in the school band. He is also a member of the student council, Link Crew, and dInteract. Last year he joined junior optimist and National Honor Society.
Outside of school, Mock is a member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church’s youth group and plays club soccer.
In the community, Mock is involved with his church which has many mission opportunities. He has been on trips to a Native American Reservation in Wyoming and an inner city mission in Michigan.
He enjoys fishing, cycling and anything in the outdoors.
In the fall, he plans to attend St. Olaf College to pursue a degree in biology or related field. He is interested in nature and is excited to learn about the different environments and interaction between species in addition to many other subjects linked to biology.
Cefalu is the youngest of five siblings. Some of her hobbies and interests include playing soccer, making art, reading, traveling and learning new things.
During high school, she has been involved in various activities and clubs including Hispanic Advisory Board and French club. In both clubs, she has served as vice president and president.
She is a member of the National Honor. Society, Interact and was on the yearbook staff. She served as secretary of the Junior Optimism group.
Her community involvement includes the Knickerbocker festival, and Lake Mills library events. She also tutors students in English and math.
After high school, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to major in nursing.
Hemling is the daughter of Bill and Michelle Hemling, and she has a younger brother, Will, a freshman at Lakeside. She lives on her family farm and enjoys taking care of her family’s pheasants and partridges. Hemling also likes to knit and crochet, and she plays the trumpet and French horn.
Hemling participates in track, cross country, math team, marching band, FFA, National Honor Society, and Teens for Christ, a student leadership/service organization. Over spring break, she participated in an Operation Go mission trip to Jarrell, Texas, where she and other students canvassed neighborhoods and hosted a food drive while they spread word about a new area church.
Outside of school, Hemling plays the trumpet in the brass choir at her church, St. Stephen, Beaver Dam. She has helped out at Twice is Nice in Jefferson, a resale store run by volunteers. She also works as a certified nursing assistant at Clearview in Juneau.
Hemling plans to attend Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, to pursue a major in biochemistry and experience in biomedical research.
