HUSTISFORD — The 2022 awards/scholarships at Hustisford High School were presented at the Jr/Sr Banquet on May 18.
Gavin Thimm, son of Jackie Thimm and Brian Thimm, is the valedictorian for the Class of 2022. He will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall.
Thimm received the American Legion Good Citizen Award, Outstanding Senior Male Athlete and the WIAA Scholar Athlete Award. He received the Academic Excellence scholarship for $2,250 per year, Pivot Point $2,000, Hustisford Booster Club $250, Hustisford Fire Company $500, Hustisford Fire Department Auxiliary $300, National Honor Society $300 and Beatrice and Otto Hopfinger Memorial $500.
Ariel Nelson, daughter of Sarah and Ryan Nelson, is the salutatorian for the Class of 2022. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall.
Nelson received the Trailways Academic All-Conference Award, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award and National School Choral Award. She received the United Liquid Waste scholarship for $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation $500 and Hustisford Booster Club $250.
Aria O’Neil, daughter of Aiga and Dan O’Neil, will be attending Florida Gulf Coast University in the fall. O’Neil received the Trailways Academic All-Conference Award. She received the Hustisford
Staff scholarship for $500, Elvin and Louise Will Family Foundation $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, The Husty Players $500 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Rylie Collien, daughter of Rose Barutha and Ryan Collien, will be attending Concordia University in the fall. Collien received the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete Award. She received the Associate Engineering Corp. scholarship for $750, Hustisford Booster Club $250 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Braden Peplinski, son of Jennifer and Rob Peplinski, will be attending Moraine Park Technical College. Peplinski received the Hustisford Staff scholarship for $500, WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Kelsey Ewert, daughter of Tanya and Keith Ewert, will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Ewert received the Hustisford Booster Club scholarship for $250, Hustisford Fire Co $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, American Legion $500, Hustisford FFA Alumni $300 and Hustisford State Bank $500.
Summer Bamke, daughter of Penny and Shannon Bamke, will be attending Moraine Park Technical College. Bamke received the Technical Excellence scholarship for $2,250 per year, 1929-1976 Alumni $500, Sinissippi Trail Hawks $250 and Baggin’ For A Cure $500.
Ariona Hildebrandt, daughter of Tiffany and Jared Hildebrandt, will be attending Northern Michigan University in the fall. Hildebrandt received the a scholarship from WPPI/Hustisford Utilities $500, Hustisford Booster Club $500, Hustisford Lions Club $1,000, Hustisford State Bank $500, Sinissippi Trail Hawk $250, Socialette Homemakers $300 and Hustisford FFA Alumni $300.
