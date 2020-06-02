SULLIVAN — The National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued an advisory about what its meteorologists say could be a line of severe storms moving through the Watertown area and the rest of southern Wisconsin Tuesday evening.
There is a small threat of tornadoes to the north, near Wisconsin Dells and Westfield.
“Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall are possible over the entire (Watertown) area,” the NWS said, adding power outages could occur.
A graphic provided by the NWS showed Watertown could be hit by these storms between approximately 10 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. The storms are expected to have a slight southwest-to-northeast movement and could be severe enough that the NWS advised people to keep up with current forecasts, review nighttime severe weather safety plans and keep a weather radio handy. They also said people should have a reliable source of weather information on their mobile devices.
“Damaging winds and large hail may result in damage to structures, vehicles, trees and power lines,” the NWS said. “Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding of low-lying areas near rivers and streams, and in low spots in urban areas.”
