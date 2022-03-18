JUNEAU — Thirteen years after finding a dead baby in the Town of Theresa, Dodge County authorities said Friday they have charged a Milwaukee woman in the 2009 death of her newborn baby.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt — joined by Dodge County Medical Examiner P.J. Schoebel and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg — held a joint press conference to announce Karin Luttinen, 45, of Milwaukee has been charged with concealing the death of a child. If convicted, Luttinen could be fined $10,000 and sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.
Based on information revealed at the press conference and in the criminal complaint Friday in Dodge County Circuit Court, authorities used DNA and then interviews to solve the crime.
A stoic Luttinen made her initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court Friday and was ordered free on $2,500 bail. She waived her right to a preliminary hearing.
Her next court date remains to be set.
The case was initially charged using the name Jane Doe in 2014 to prevent the statute of limitations on the case from expiring.
However, it was until Jan. 29, 2021 when a special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice went to speak to the father of the child and Luttinen following a potential match on the Family Tree DNA results.
According to the criminal complaint, Luttinen initially denied ever being pregnant, but agreed to submit a DNA sample. DNA results showed on March 1, 2021 that Luttinen was a major component source for the discharge found on the maxi pad wrappings found in the garbage bag with the baby. DNA markers also showed that Luttinen was the biological mother of Baby Theresa, the complaint said.
Police spoke on the phone to the father of Baby Theresa on March 22, 2021, who is in a long-term relationship with Luttinen. The father was shocked and said that he had no idea how it could be. The father then asked Luttinen while he was on the phone with law enforcement if she was the mother, and she said "OK.”
Luttinen was spoken to the same day. According to the criminal complaint, Luttinen said she was in state of denial at the time and did not know she was pregnant at first. She was 33 years old when the baby girl was born, the complaint said.
Luttinen said that she was in the bathroom when she had Baby Theresa and did not even know it was a girl. She said her water broke while she was on the toilet and she gave birth in a bathtub with water in it. According to the criminal complaint, the baby came out head first and face down with the umbilical cord wrapped around the baby’s neck. She did not hear the baby cry or ever see the baby move before she blacked out for 15 minutes. She said the water was out of the bathtub when she woke up. She said she did not intentionally turn on the water to prevent the baby from breathing and was only trying to get comfortable at the time.
She never told anyone she was pregnant, the complaint said. There are also no medical records available that show she was ever pregnant, according to the criminal complaint.
Luttinen did not attempt to give the baby CPR after realizing that it was not breathing, the complaint said.
The complaint said she told law enforcement that she had panicked and grabbed a towel and put Baby Theresa in the towel before putting the baby in a garbage bag and then into her large purse. She said she then got into her Pontiac Sunfire and drove “aimlessly.” She said she was alone when she placed the baby in the woods, the complaint said.
According to the criminal complaint, Luttinen did not recall the date of Baby Theresa’s birth, but knew it was before her own birthday April 13.
On April 29, 2009, a person cutting wood in the Town of Theresa came across a bag lying in the woods. The person looked inside and observed what appeared to be an infant and called authorities. Deputies responded to Lone Road in the Town of Theresa and confirmed a newborn had been found dead in a garbage bag.
The full-term baby girl appeared healthy. At that time tests were conducted which were used to determine the cause of death for the baby. Schoebel conducted his investigation and ordered an autopsy which was performed April 30, 2009. The medical examination did not reveal evidence that supported the contention or charge that the child was murdered.
Schoebel's office later concluded that the child had not been killed, instead describing the death as "fetal demise," indicating the child may have died before or during birth.
The child was laid to rest with no family present on May 11, 2009 in Dodge County, and the case was titled "Baby Theresa" after the town, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
As a result of this case, State Rep. Mark Born and Sen. John Jagler are introducing legislation toughing the consequences surrounding crimes like this one.
The bill the two are introducing will increase the penalty for concealing or not reporting the death of a child to a Class F Felony, which is the same penalty as hiding a corpse, where the maximum penalty is a $25,000 fine and 12 years in prison.
“Until today, the community has been left wondering if her family would ever be identified,” Schmidt said. “Today, we can provide that closure. This case has been resolved."
