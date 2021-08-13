It may not be the most tasteful analogy in light of the past couple weeks of weather-related havoc, but it was like the calm before the storm Thursday at Riverside Park at 3:30 p.m., one hour before the start of the first Riverfest since 2019.
It’s been two years — most of it waiting through COVID-19 — but that rite of Watertown summer, Riverfest, is finally back.
Just before the start of the event Thursday, the silhouettes of restaurateurs could be seen as they put finishing touches on their booths near the carnival midway. Mosquito repellant was applied to the grassy areas of the park in front of the music stage, food and beverage ticket sales staff members got ready for action and roadies prepared the stage for Thursday’s bands The Lovemonkeys and The Boy Band Night.
Riverfest founder and Chairman Tom Schultz said he was satisfied with the way preparations had gone by 3:45 p.m.
“Everything looks good and everyone seems happy,” Schultz said. “Right now we are waiting for some menus to be printed up, all the beer and soda is in place, minor details have been taken care of and we are ready to go. We’re looking for a good first night.”
Schultz acknowledged the severe storms of recent days and, likely with this fingers crossed behind his back, said, “And the weather looks great.”
Highlights of the weekend include a Saturday night performance by the country band Shenandoah, as well as ride specials at the Rainbow Valley Rides Carnival Midway and, of course, the ongoing Taste of Watertown and Riverfest raffle that closes the event, traditionally, on Sunday night.
