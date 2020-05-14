Congressman F. James Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls, has sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles P. Rettig, asking him to address the numerous barriers the residents of Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District are encountering in determining the status of their economic impact payments and tax refunds.
“I have been made aware of several concerns as it relates to the IRS’s ability to meet the needs of my constituents during the Coronavirus pandemic,” Sensenbrenner said. “Every day, people from Wisconsin’s Fifth Congressional District contact me searching for help regarding their economic impact payments or tax refunds. With the economic uncertainty plaguing the nation, I expect the IRS to do everything it can to assist and serve the American people.”
