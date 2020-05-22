After closing its facilities on March 16 due to safety concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19, the Watertown Area YMCA reopened for members Wednesday. The reopening has been conducted under the guidance of state and local health authorities and is taking place in phases.
“We are thrilled to be able to reopen our facility, welcome back our members and the community, and get back to what we do best – helping everyone reach their full potential.” said Kay Nord, branch executive director, Watertown Area YMCA.
In preparation for reopening, the Watertown Area YMCA has been following guidelines from health experts and local officials to ensure all components of the facility, including fitness equipment and areas, as well as office spaces, are cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety. The YMCA has also modified policies and services to facilitate safe social/physical distancing practices.
“When we closed our facility in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of all our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we now reopen our facility, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Nord.
Access to YMCA services during this initial reopen phase will be by online reservation only and services will be limited to manage group sizes and maintain social distancing. Initial services include cardio center, cycling, weight room, and group exercise. There is also time set aside during the week for vulnerable and at-risk members.
Service offerings will continue to be expanded in the weeks to come dependent on recommendations from state and local health authorities. More information about available services can be found on the YMCA’s website: www.glcymca.org/reopening-guide-watertown.
In addition, the YMCA will offer a summer day camp from June 1 through Aug. 28. The program will provide experiences and activities that build confidence, character and self esteem.
“We are so excited to reopen our facility to our community. More importantly, however, our Y has always been more than a building. Our Y is about people – people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen their community,” said Nord. “We are so incredibly grateful to the people who have stood by us throughout these challenging times. You were here for your community when it needed it most, and we remain here for you.”
For more information about the reopening or membership, visit www.glcymca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.