TOWN OF CONCORD — Due to the coronavirus and the current public health issues, the monthly Town of Concord board meeting was held via online Zoom and phone conference call only.
There were no zoning requests.
A briefing was given for the highway foreman’s report.
The treasurer’s report was approved, along with payment of monthly bills.
Due to non-essential shut-downs, property owners who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance, are presently “on hold.”
David and Beverly Stendel, custodians of the Concord Community Center, along with their helpers, Tim Ross and Nate Leis, were commended for the excellent job of staining and varnishing of the new windows recently installed in all the former classrooms, office and entry way
The annual town meeting, scheduled for April 21, will be called to order at 7 p.m. via online Zoom/conference call only, with a motion and vote to adjourn the meeting to May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.