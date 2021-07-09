It may seem odd to head to the polls in July, but there is a special election Tuesday.
Republican William Penterman and Democrat Pete Adams, both of Columbus, and independent Stephen Ratzlaff of Deforest are the among candidates for the 37th Assembly District seat coming open with the departure of Watertown’s John Jagler, who now represents the 13th Senate District.
The district has been represented by Jagler, a Republican, since January of 2013.
Penterman, 25, beat seven other Republicans in a partisan primary last month. He said then he hoped the momentum would carry him to victory Tuesday.
Penterman, a former State Assembly aide and U.S. Army reservist, said what helped him win the partisan primary were voters wanting to see a “fresh face” representing the Republican Party and its values.
“Voters want someone who represents their conservative values,” he said. “They want someone concerned for the next generation,” he said. “I’m out working hard and showing conservative values are alive and well.”
He said during the coronavirus pandemic, there was a lot of government overreach.
“Too much of it,” he said. “People are sick of their personal liberties and freedoms being trampled on. They want someone to stand up for their beliefs, liberties and, more importantly, the U.S. Constitution.”
Adams, 46, said he’s running for the 37th Assembly District because so many families and businesses are struggling to recover.
“There simply aren’t enough people looking out for them in our state legislature,” Adams said. “I want to work on the issues affecting people’s everyday lives like supporting our small businesses, improving our public education system, rebuilding our roads and bridges, expanding access to broadband, and creating more economic relief and better health care.”
Adams said a lot of people are burned out by politics.
“They see the divisiveness and nothing getting done,” he said. “But our country was founded on the principle of working together to find compromise for the good of the people, and we must return to it.
“As I have traveled the 37th Assembly District, I have talked with people of all political views,” Adams said. “Regardless of their political party, there were a lot more issues we agreed on than not. I’m running to tackle the important issues facing Wisconsin by bringing people together.”
Ratzlaff, 50, who works in furniture sales and formerly volunteered with the Deer Grove Emergency Medical Services previously ran for the 37th Assembly seat against now-State Senator Jagler and Democrat Abigail Lowery.
“Basically, what I’m saying is that I’m not a career politician,” said Ratzlaff, summarizing his campaign. “I’m not beholden to any party and I don’t want to be beholden to anyone but the voters.”
The 37th Assembly District encompasses southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown, as well as the villages of DeForest, Lowell, and Reeseville.
