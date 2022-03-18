Columbus man enters not guilty plea to bank robbery charges

JUNEAU — A Columbus man, who was wearing an ankle bracelet with GPS tracking while allegedly robbing a Neosho bank of $4,100 in January, was arraigned Wednesday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Alan Schade, 43, entered a not guilty plea to a felony count of a robbery of a financial institution, six counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor theft. He faces $170,000 in fines and 76 years and nine months in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert out to law enforcement for a bank robbery that occurred Jan. 24 at a bank in Ixonia. The complaint did not indicate how much money was taken in the Ixonia incident.
Jefferson County investigators shared photographs of Schade’s vehicle used in the Ixonia incident, which was the same vehicle used in the Neosho bank robbery, the complaint stated.
Dodge County Sheriff’s detectives sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert on the Neosho bank robbery and found Schade’s vehicle at a Waterloo home, where he was later arrested and brought to the Dodge County Jail, the complaint stated.
When Dodge County investigators questioned Schade, they found him wearing a GPS ankle monitor related to a felony case in Waukesha.
A Dodge County detective was able to track down the historical information associated with the GPS monitor and discovered Schade was at a bank in Ixonia when it was robbed Monday. The information also found Schade was at the Neosho bank both at noon and at the time of the robbery Wednesday, according to the complaint.
A detective in Dodge County Court testified in February that Schade allegedly robbed $4,100 from the Horicon Bank in the village of Neosho and was later found with marked U.S. currency, which was recovered.
