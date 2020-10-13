TOWN OF ELBA — A Madison man died Saturday afternoon in a crash in Dodge County.
According to a the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 2:25 p.m. on County Highway T south of County Highway TT in the Town of Elba.
The sheriff stated the car driven by a Madison man was northbound and approaching the back of an SUV, which was operated by a Burnett man, who had a Burnett female passenger with him. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said the Madison man tried to pass the SUV on the left, but the cars collided.
Authorities said the Madison man’s car went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver, while the SUV went off the right side and overturned.
The SUV driver and his passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Columbus Hospital, while the man from Madison was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
Pending notification of family members names are not yet being released.
The crash is still under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County medical examiner.
Assisting on scene were:
Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police, Lifestar EMS, MedFlight helicopter, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office chaplain and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.