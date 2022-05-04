The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has again stepped up to aid the Watertown Unified School District’s students make it through another pandemic-influenced summer of continued learning.
“The GWCHF is pleased to inform the WUSD we have approved a grant in the amount of $25,397 to implement a WUSD Summer 2022 Curriculum Project with a start date of June 20 and an end date of July 21,” said Tina Crave, GWCHF president and CEO.
Crave said the foundation is committed to ensuring every child has a great start in life. The foundation invests in interventions that build strong families, improve readiness for kindergarten and ensure early school success.
“Evidence-based summer learning programs provide additional supports to help students achieve reading and math proficiency,” she said. “We are grateful for the many ways WUSD is innovating to ensure all students access learning opportunities that meet their individual needs and we are pleased to provide financial support for summer learning programs.”
Since 2017, the foundation has provided more than $14 million in grants across Dodge and Jefferson counties in support of healthy child development.
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug acknowledged this is not the first time that the foundation has made its support of the district’s summertime educational efforts known in tangible form.
“In the past, the GWCHF has supported our summer school academic curriculum, helping to prevent ‘summer slide’ and accelerate learning over the summer,” Schug said. “This year, they will again be supporting our curriculum for both reading and math over the summer to include providing books to our students and technology licenses for math curriculum. This specific academic support over the summer can truly help our students to accelerate their learning and put them in an excellent position to be successful and to exceed expectations in the fall.”
Schug said simply that the district is grateful to the foundation for what she called its “vision and ongoing support.”
“Their efforts to support student learning makes a difference for students and families across the WUSD as we seek to ensure that every student has the best opportunity to succeed and to thrive,” Schug said.
As part of the contribution from the GWCHF, the foundation needs the district to, in part, use the grant funds solely for the project in full by the project end date, and the district should repay to the foundation any portion of the grant funds which are not spent.
“On behalf of the board of directors of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation,” Crave wrote in a letter to Schug, “we look forward to partnering with you to support the important work Watertown Unified School District is leading in our community.”
