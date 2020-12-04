Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Dec. 7 — 8a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 9 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 10 a.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 11 a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 1 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School holiday concert at St. Bernard’s 2018; 3 p.m., Holiday Train 2019; 4 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 5 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Regular Church Service; 7 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 8 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Churche; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church Service; 1 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 1:30 p.m., Sport’s Talk; 2 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Service; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 8:30 p.m., Sport’s Talk.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Service; 10 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 10:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 2 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 2:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church Service; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church Service; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Dec. 10 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Sport’s Talk; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 11 a.m., Moravian Church Service; noon, St. Matthew’s Church Service; 1 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 2 p.m., Brew City Wrestling In Watertown 2018; 4 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 4:30 p.m., Sport’s Talk; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ Service; 6 p.m., Moravian Church Service; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church Service; 8 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving.”

Friday, Dec. 11 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 9 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 9:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 11 a.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” noon, Chardon Polka Band “Christmas Mixdown;” 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School holiday concert at St. Bernard’s 2018; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church Service; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Parade of Lights 2020; 7 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018.

Saturday, Dec. 12 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Ask Aunt Ann Holiday Special 2019; 10 a.m., Watertown High School holiday concert at St. Bernard’s 2018; 11:30 a.m., Parade of Lights 2020; noon, Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 1 p.m., Holiday Train 2019; 2 p.m., Maranatha Baptist Academy Senior Center Christmas Concert 2018; 3 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Songs of the Season” 2019; 4 p.m., Brew City Wrestling in Watertown 2018; 6 p.m., Watertown Player’s Theater “Blondie – Bagging Thanksgiving;” 7 p.m., Municipal Band Christmas Concert 2019; 8 p.m., Holiday Train 2019.

Sunday, Dec. 13 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church Service.

