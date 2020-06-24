As Watertown pursues a “new normal,” Mayor Emily McFarland has issued the city’s 2019 annual report, “Insight 2019,” a document that highlights the city’s achievements and milestones from the past year.
The information in the report is something McFarland called “a high-level summary of the city’s continued growth through new initiatives, long-term planning, and investments.”
“One of my goals when I was elected was to increase the visibility of our city government,” McFarland said. “COVID-19 has certainly put a bit of a damper on the timing of the release of this report, but I am pleased we are getting it out today. I want our community to see what we are accomplishing so (its members) can see that their input is considered and that it is a vital part of the success of our community.”
McFarland said as she reflected on the year 2019, she was pleased with the progress the city made.
“Because of our commitment to the plans we made, we were able to finish all of our street construction ahead of schedule and press forward on the Town Square and Marathon Gas station projects,” she said, addressing the Sharp Corner project.
McFarland said many different things go on within the city during the year, but most of them go unnoticed.
“We are incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished in 2019,” she said. “During this past year, our departments pulled together to reach several goals oriented around providing greater services to the city with greater efficiency than before. With that goal in mind, we worked to provide weekly recycling pickup, restructured our special event permits, and focused on improving our stormwater utility. Additionally, we were able to nearly double our code compliance efforts and establish regulations for e-smoking. We also wanted to improve the transparency in our city government to give everyone a greater understanding of what we do from day to day.”
McFarland said 2020 is shaping up to be a transformative year for the community, especially in the downtown area.
“I am eagerly anticipating seeing the Marathon Gas Station property come to life,” she said. “I am also looking forward to progress on the new library project and the Town Square project. I can sense the growing momentum within our community, and the personal investment of time and talents inspires me as I endeavor to move Watertown forward.”
Discussing development, she said the city has seen more than $470,000 in private downtown building improvement.
The library developed a new mission statement and is defining itself as a welcoming community destination, and met a $10 million fundraising goal for its expansion and renovation project.
