Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Monday at 10:33 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.

— Monday at 11:26 a.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 12:08 p.m. to the 1100 block of Doris Street for a male.

— Monday at 2:25 p.m. to the 300 block of North 4th Street for a female.

— Monday at 5:02 p.m. to the intersection of South Church and West Main streets for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Monday at 10:12 p.m. to the 1500 block of Stoneridge Court for a female as a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. to the 900 block of South 12th Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:19 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for a female who was treated but not transported.

— Tuesday at 8:14 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.

— Tuesday at 10:29 a.m. to the W6700 block of North 2nd Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 11:25 a.m. to the 200 block of East Water Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 12:18 p.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.

— Tuesday at 4:12 p.m. to the 800 block of North 2nd Street for a male.

— Tuesday at 9:24 p.m. to the 1000 block of Jones Street for a male.

— Wednesday at 1:40 a.m. to the 400 block of North Church Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

