Watertown-area taxpayers will see a decrease in their 2021-2022 public school district tax rate — from $8.98 this year to $8.90 in the coming year.
The WUSD Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 budget and tax levy with the reduced tax rate Monday night during its regular session for October. The board approved a tax levy of $21,168,906 for the WUSD for the coming year. The levy approved by the board for 2020-2021 was $20,702,182.
“On the revenue side, any anticipated increase is coming from the federal funding allocation due to COVID-19. However, that increase in revenue is going to be offset by corresponding, one-time expenditures,” said Michael Williamson, director of business services for the district.
According to data provided by the school district, the typical Watertown homeowner will see their taxes consist of 41% going to the city, 22% to the county, 22% to the school district and 4% to Madison Area Technical College.
Speaking after the meeting of the board, Williamson said the district typically receives additional revenue from the state, by either an increase in the per-pupil amount, or the low-revenue limit ceiling, but that’s not the case over the next two years.
“Gov. Tony Evers did announce an additional $100 million to schools, but we do not know the details of how that will be (distributed),” Williams said. “We do have a conservative estimate in the current budget for that revenue allocation, once details are announced in the next month or so.”
On the expenditures side of the WUSD ledger, Williamson said health insurance will perform below trend and is budgeted well below last year’s budget estimate.
“We have some line items that appear higher, such as capital improvement and instructional software, but as noted already, that’s offset by the federal funding revenue,” Williamson said. “We’ve seen inflation increase costs early in the fiscal year and expect that to continue throughout the year, which will put pressure on the budgeted expenditures.”
Williamson said the district anticipates revenues exceeding expenditures as it continues to prepare for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, when the operational referendum ends and declining “membership,” which is related to enrollment, will take its biggest toll on district revenues.
During his presentation of the budget Monday, Williamson broke down salary and benefits that are paid by the district. He said salary and benefits break down to 50% being paid to educators. Support staff make up 13%, while 28% goes to “other expenses” and co-curricular, supervisors and the administration account for the remainder.
“When the Watertown Unified School District asked the community for referendum support in November of 2018, the board of education promised no increase in the tax rate for the five years of the operational referendum,” WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said. “In this year’s budget, the district has more than kept that promise to the community by decreasing the tax rate of $8.98 that has been in place for the past four years to $8.90 for the 2021-2022 budget.”
Schug said the WUSD has committed to a five-year budget plan, and the board and administration strategically review all the key budget factors impacting that plan throughout the budget planning process and throughout the year. Last year, according to Schug, as a result of the board’s strategic budget plan, the WUSD implemented insurance provider changes with anticipated savings of $4.6 million.
“Over this past school year, the WUSD has already experienced over $1 million of savings as a result of this change, and we continue to maintain insurance costs at well below the national trend for health care inflation,” Schug said.
Schug said that, despite committing to long term fiscal planning and anticipated savings, declining enrollments continue to impact the WUSD, and this year the WUSD saw greater than anticipated declines in enrollments. It also saw increased enrollments in the virtual charter school, while eCampus helped mitigate the decline.
“The WUSD is committed to continuing its efforts to market the unique learning opportunities in the WUSD to recruit new students and families to our community schools,” she said.
The district has also been challenged this past year with increased costs due to COVID-19. These costs have included increased technology needs, additional nursing/health assistant support and personal protective equipment.
“The WUSD continues to educate students at approximately $900 less per student than the state average and has done so over the past 10 years,” Schug said. “The WUSD is grateful for the long-term support for our students and schools in the Watertown community.”
