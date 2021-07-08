BEAVER DAM — The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called at 6:14 a.m. to 408 S. Center St. following reports that a first floor of the residence had started on fire and was spreading to the second floor. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the second floor windows.
Beaver Dam Capt. Lee Smith said firefighting efforts lasted four minutes and emergency personnel cleared the scene at 7:20 a.m. He said the home’s occupants found the blaze and called 911 before evacuating the residence.
Smith said the fire caused moderate damage to the first floor area with moderate smoke damage to both the first and second floor. He said crews found only one working smoke detector in the residence.
The home is owned by Charlene Drake, Smith said.
Smith also said the cause of the fire is still under investigation
The American Red Cross are assisting the occupants.
The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Communication Center and Alliant Energy.
