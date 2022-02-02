First in a two-part series
JEFFERSON — It’s not just COVID-19, but the opioids heroin and even stronger fentanyl that are killing people in Jefferson County as 2022 kicks off.
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch and Emi Reiner, registered nurse and Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition/Drug Free Communities Project director, both offered statistics and other information on the ongoing opioid crisis that has claimed more than a dozen lives in the county each year since 2019. In 2018, there were 10 such deaths from overdoses and in 2017, there were 14.
Other people who deal directly with opioid drug problems in the county, including Human Services Director Kathi Cauley and Detective Sgt. Dan Horvatin of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, also acknowledged the problematic nature of opioids here.
Horvatin’s take on the matter will come in part two of this two-part series.
“These deaths (each year in the county) include (opioids) as part of the cause of death,” Tesch said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the terms “opiates” and “opioids” are often used interchangeably, but they are different.
“Opiates refer to natural opioids such as heroin, morphine and codeine. Opioids refer to all natural, semisynthetic and synthetic opioids,” the CDC said.
Tesch reported that, in 2019 there were 16 such opioid-related deaths, with 14 in 2020 and nine through July of 2021. Statistics are not final for 2021, because Tesch’s office has several cases still pending toxicology test results.
“I have seen less heroin and more fentanyl, and fentanyl analogs in the last couple of years,” Tesch said.
Fentanyl analogs, according to the World Health Organization, are chemical compounds that have similar physical, chemical, biochemical, or pharmacological properties to fentanyl.
“Just as with other counties, Jefferson County experiences drug overdose deaths that involve opioids,” Reiner said. “Most deaths involved fentanyl or fentanyl analogs. In some of these deaths, other drugs besides opioids are found, as well.”
She said that in Jefferson County, there were 64 suspected overdoses and 79 naloxone doses — also called Narcan — administered in 2021, with data through November being available. Naloxone is administered to quickly bring people back from overdoses and in many cases saves their lives.
In December of 2021, the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors voted to allow the county to at least try to repair some of the damage done by opioids by entering into a $2.9 million settlement agreement with pharmaceutical companies that dispensed the painkillers.
After becoming addicted to these legally prescribed pharmaceutical medications, some people moved on to cheaper street heroin and even stronger fentanyl. Fentanyl is also mixed in with other street drugs to enhance dealer profits. All of these and other factors have resulted in numerous overdose deaths in Jefferson County that continue to this day.
“The opioid crisis has impacted our communities and services provided by the county in numerous ways,” Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier said. “The results of this litigation (and $2.9 million settlement) will help the county enhance current services and provide additional services in various functions to help with the recovery from this crisis. It will assist individuals and communities, and will allow for proactive measures to continue efforts to educate and focus on prevention.”
According to information provided by the county, between 1999 and 2013, the amount of opioids dispensed in the United States via pharmacies quadrupled, with nearly 207 million opioid prescriptions being written in 2013 and almost 259 million in 2014.
“Opioid sales were nearly $10 billion in 2015,” information in a resolution approved by the board, stated.
According to 2015 data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, in 2013, more than one third of United States citizens had used prescription opioids, with a significant number of those resulting in addiction.
According to data provided by Cauley, 29 people came to the county’s human services department for help with heroin issues in 2012. She said persons needing help with other opioid issues that year was 85. Her office helped 110 people with heroin problems in 2020, while serving 103 with opioid issues. 2019 was perhaps the worst year, when 124 people were treated for heroin use and 123 needed help for abuse of other opioids.
By comparison, people with alcohol problems still have made up more than half of the county’s total substance abuse cases each year since at least 2012. In that year, they made up 68.5% of people seeking all treatment.
Reiner said that, to prevent opioid misuse today, the county is encouraging people to lock up their medications and dispose of ones they are no longer using through the county’s drug take-back initiatives.
“Drug destruction kits, like the Deterra brand, are offered free by many pharmacies when they dispense opioid medications, or other medications that have a potential to be misused,” Reiner said. “We always encourage people to use a medication drop box to dispose of expired or unused medications and they can go to https://jeffcodrugfree.org/meddrop for information about locations.”
She said the county is working with its partners to increase access to treatment for people with opioid use disorders.
“There are a lot of parts to it, but in general, we want to increase education about addiction and decrease the stigma associated with addiction and treatment,” she said. “We also want to help people access recovery resources in the form of housing, support groups and peer support services.”
Next, the opioid problem is explored from the perspective of area law enforcement.
