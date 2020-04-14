Snow defeats Sempf by narrow margin for circuit judge seat

JUNEAU — Dodge County has a new circuit court judge.
Waupun attorney Kristine Snow defeated Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf by the narrowest of margins.
Snow is poised to be sworn-in to the Dodge County Circuit Court Branch 4 seat currently held by Judge Steven Bauer, who decided not to run again.
The final vote tally was 10,351 for Snow and 10,017 for Sempf, a difference of 334 votes or 50.73% for Snow and 49.09% for Sempf.
“It was a nail biter,” Snow said Monday. “It could’ve went either way. It’s really a testament to both of our races for it being so close. We both ran good races.”
While Sempf holds 14 years in public service in the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office and handled more than 7,000 criminal cases and thousands of traffic cases, Snow has 27 years of diverse legal experience.
Snow has degrees in business and and law from UW-Madison. She clerked at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals for two years and then went to work at a law firm in Madison where she practiced in both state and federal courts.
In 2003, she argued and won her first case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Snow said Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed her to to represent a state commission in that appeal, and Justice Jon Wilcox was one of the justices on that panel.
“I have also been endorsed by other Wisconsin judges who are familiar with the demands of being a judge and the quality of my work,” Snow said.
Sempf declined to comment.
